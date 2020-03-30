Ready to make memories

Springtime tends to get quite busy when all the activities start up. Days off school to attend these activities are frequent, and the weather has us eager to be done. However before summer arrives, most of the upperclassmen are focused on a popular part of their high school experience: Prom.
Many students have different opinions about this formal dance. For example, some are all for the flowers and the dancing, while others may just come to get the gifts at post prom. Whatever their motivation to come may be, most high schoolers end up making plenty of memories — hopefully good ones — at prom.
Though there are some students that prefer to skip out on prom, I will gladly attend. The DJ may slack at times, and there will definitely be some dull moments, but I wouldn’t want to miss out on the memories that are made with friends and classmates. We may take it a lot more serious than it needs to be, but high school isn’t forever. Sometimes it’s okay to make a big deal out of the little things. It’s also fun to have a reason to get dressed up and find a date because there aren’t many other opportunities where you can experience that. Prom may have its downsides, but I wouldn’t skip it. Those minor things don’t outweigh the fun you’d have and the memories you’d make if you attended.