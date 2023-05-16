Ready to go big in Omaha

How far will they go? That’s the big question for the area’s throwers heading into the Class C state track and field championships, which are Friday and Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Norfolk Catholic senior Kade Pieper leads the state in the shot put after unleashing a throw 65 feet, 3.75 inches at last week’s district meet in Atkinson.
That is 15.25 inches farther than Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos has gone.
It’s been quite a last month for Pieper in his final track and field season before moving on to play football at Iowa.
Already the defending Class C shot put champion, Pieper eclipsed the 60-foot mark for the first time at the O’Neill invite on April 13.
He took possession of the Class C record with a throw of 63-3.5 at his home facility during the Mid-State Conference meet on April 29.
That record didn’t last a week. He topped it by going 63-4.75 at the Norfolk Catholic invite on May 4.
Then came the big throw at districts.
More records and another gold medal could be in the future for Pieper in Omaha. The Class C state meet record in the shot put is 61-6.25, set by Southern Valley’s Phil Lueking in 1997.
Like Pieper, Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir also qualified in the shot put and discus.
Uhlir is second on the Class C season chart in the discus with a toss of 188-2 at the Norfolk Classic. That is fifth in the state regardless of class.
And while Uhlir was a distant runner-up to Pieper at the district meet, his performance of 60-10.5 on the day moved him into fourth in the state.
And those two aren’t alone when it comes to top throwers from Northeast Nebraska.
Oakland-Craig’s JT Brands is seventh and Stanton’s Barrett Wilke eighth in the state, giving the region the top four this season in Class C in the shot put. Oakland-Craig’s Grant Seagren is third in the class in the discus, right behind Uhlir.
The throwers are far from alone when it comes to area Class C boys heading to Omaha with realistic medal expectations.
In the 100-meter run, Pender’s Brody Krusemark is fourth on the season chart, and Battle Creek’s Caleb Brauer is sixth.
Krusemark is third for the season in the 200 with Stanton’s Mitchell Hupp fifth, Bancroft-Rosalie’s Elliott Nottleman sixth and West Holt’s Luke Klabenes ninth.
Ponca’s Ethan Eifert enters the 400 as the fourth seed.
In the 110 hurdles, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Daniel Puppe is seeded second after districts, and Battle Creek’s Jackson Ricchio is fifth. Ricchio is the No. 3 seed in the 300 hurdles.
Cedar Catholic’s Carson Arens, who also qualified in the 400, is the top seed in the 800 after going 1:59.28 at his district meet. He’s the only qualifier who broke 2:00 in district competition.
The Trojans have a clear-cut favorite in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Senior Carson Noecker is poised to close out his stellar high school career by competing in those two events as well as the 800 and 4x800.
Noecker owns the Class C records in the 1,600 and 3,200 and also possesses the state meet record in the 3,200.
He’s certainly capable of beating the 4:18.6 in the 1,600 that has stood as the Class C state meet record since Larry Kassebaum of Hebron ran that in 1967. Noecker broke Kassebaum’s overall Class C state record earlier this season at the Norfolk Classic.
Noecker could have quite a bit of company from the area on the medal stand.
In the 1,600, Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge is seeded second, West Holt’s Drew Martin is fourth, Valentine’s Jack Lancaster is fifth and North Central’s Mason Hagan seventh.
The top six seeds in the 3,200 are all from Northeast and North Central Nebraska — Noecker, Berridge, Ponca’s Brody Taylor, Battle Creek’s Jaxon Kilmurry, Wakefield’s Ryan Anderson and Valentine's Jack Springer.
Norfolk Catholic’s Cameron Borgmann is seeded second in the triple jump while Wakefield’s Cade Johnson is sixth.
The high jump could get interesting. Bancroft-Rosalie’s Elliott Nottlemann leads the state by clearing 6-6 this season. Elkhorn Valley’s Carter Werner was one of three qualifiers to go 6-5 at districts.
Then there’s the wild card — state meet co-record holder Carter Nelson of Ainsworth. Nelson attempted only one jump all season because of a lingering ankle injury.
Without a single run-through, he cleared the automatic state qualifying height of 6-1 at districts and then dropped out to focus on his other events. That included the pole vault, where he went 14-1 to earn the top seed at state.
In the relays, Norfolk Catholic is the top seed and Battle Creek second in the 4x100.
Kanyon Talton, Carter Janssen, Mason Timmerman and Mason Weidner made up the Knights’ relay while the Braves’ foursome consists of Conner Neuhalfen, Will Hamer, Ricchio and Brauer.
The Braves also are seeded second in the 4x400 (Parker Clausen, Ricchio, Cameron Korth, Hamer) while West Holt is fourth (Drake Nemetz, Andrew Rentschler, Lincoln Konrad, Asher McCart).
Elkhorn Valley is the No. 3 seed in the 4x800 (Waylon Warneke, Mavrick Hagemann, Dawson Hansen, Brendyn Ollendick), followed directly by West Holt and Cedar Catholic.
CLASS A
Norfolk High takes 13 individual entries and a relay to the Class A state meet, which is Wednesday and Thursday.
Almost half of those entries are in the throws, where the Panthers qualified the maximum three in both the discus and shot put.
Jackson Bos and Samuel Zazueta qualified in both the discus and shot put. Mason Dixon joins them in the discus while Aidan Dunbar qualified in the shot put.
Isaac Ochoa is seeded fifth in the 3,200. He has the third fastest time in the class this season in the 1,600 but is seeded 19th out of 24 qualifiers in that race after taking things easier in districts while fighting a stomach bug.
The long jump could come down to a district rematch. Norfolk’s Rowdy Bauer went 23-8.25 to place second to Omaha Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd (24-2.75). No other long jumper in the class has exceeded 23 feet this season.
Bauer also will compete in the 200-meter run.
Other Panthers heading to Omaha as individuals are Shaun Gustman (pole vault), Ashten Hader (high jump) and Joe Hyde (110 hurdles).
Norfolk is sending a 4x400 relay team to Omaha for the first time in 18 years. Bauer, Ochoa, Calvin Empkey and Ryan Prim make up that quartet.
CLASS B
Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts will pursue gold medals in the hurdles to highlight area competitors in the Class B state meet on Wednesday and Thursday.
Roberts is the defending state champion in the 300 hurdles and was the runner-up in the 110s.
Elkhorn North’s Jacob Horner and Roberts are atop the Class B season chart in the 300 hurdles, while Central City’s Tyler Carroll and Roberts are 1-2 in the 110s. Defending state champion Xander Provance of Chadron is third.
Pierce’s Gavin Sullivan is seeded sixth in the long jump while Roberts is ninth.
West Point-Beemer’s Treven Weddle enters the triple jump as the No. 5 seed.
In the discus, Boone Central’s Trent Patzel is seeded sixth and Pierce’s Dawson Raabe seventh.
CLASS D
Howells-Dodge and Plainview lead area teams with both having nine individuals and a relay heading to the Class D state meet on Friday and Saturday.
Howells-Dodge’s Lance Brester is part of four events. He is the top seed in the high jump after clearing 6-5 at districts. He is also second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles.
The Jaguars also have the No. 4 seed in the shot put in senior Jestin Bayer.
Aiden Meyer, Hunter Luther, Caleb Perrin and Brester made up Howells-Dodge’s 4x400 relay, which is seeded sixth.
Spencer Hille qualified in four individual events for Plainview. He is seeded third in the triple jump, tied for fourth in the high jump, fifth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the long jump.
Wausa’s Addison Smith is the top seed in the 800 after winning his district in 2:00.77. That’s 2.34 seconds faster than any other qualifier.
The 1,600 has strong area contenders for medals. Plainview seniors Kyler Mosel (third) and Jordan Mosel (fourth) are among the top seeds, while Smith is eighth.
Wausa freshman Luke Woockman is seeded fifth in the 3,200 and Lyons-Decatur Northeast senior Caleb Schlichting is right behind him.
Wausa’s Woockman, Cade Wakeley, Braydon Hoesing and Smith enter the 4x800 as the second seed while Osmond is seventh.
Creighton’s Matthew Johnson is one of four qualifiers to go at least 13-6 in the pole vault in district competition. Freshman teammate Owen Doerr is seeded sixth in the discus.
A total of 16 Northeast and North Central Nebraska teams will be represented in Class D.