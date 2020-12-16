Reading trends of 2020

In a year when we’ve had to form new habits and new ways of doing things, it’s interesting to think about what has brought us comfort and joy during uncertain times.
Earlier in the year, the internet was all abuzz with people making sourdough bread, and “quarantine baking” became a part of our new vocabulary. Across the country, the increased demand for puzzles and games had many small shops selling out as families looked for activities to do together while staying home. And so, in this unusual year, what have people been reading? In our community, the answer is that they’ve been returning to old favorites.
Danielle Steel and James Patterson kept readers coming back for more this year, with both authors releasing multiple titles. These two authors alone claimed all five spots on the “Most Popular Books for Adults” list at our library in 2020. Steel’s romances that feature strong female characters have been beloved since she started writing in the 1970s. Her hold on audiences hasn’t diminished, and she published six new titles this year alone. Her June release, “Daddy’s Girls,” was our most-checked-out book this year, and her March title, “The Numbers Game,” claimed the No. 4 spot.
The other three spots all were claimed by James Patterson, whose ability to push out new titles is legendary. He published 23 books this year alone. Patterson works with a crew of co-writers and now publishes books not just for adults, but for children and teens, too. While he is adding new titles to six ongoing series for adults, all of his most popular titles this year are stand-alone thrillers. “Cajun Justice,” published in July, was the second most-checked-out book this year. “Lost,” published in January, claimed the No. 3 spot. “The Summer House,” published in June, finished out our list at No. 5.
On our “Most Popular Books for Teens” list, there were three newer titles and two old favorites. “Dry” by Neal and Jarrod Shusterman, “Time Bomb” by Joelle Charbonneau, and “Batman: Nightwalker” by Marie Lu are all newer titles that are on this year’s Golden Sower Award reading list. They claimed the first, second and fourth spots, respectively.
The Golden Sower Award is Nebraska’s Children’s Choice book award. Each year kids and teens read from the list of nominated titles and then vote on their favorites to win the award. There are 10 books for teens on the list this year, but only three of them made it to our “Most Popular” list. The other two titles on the list are “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” at No. 3, and “The Lightning Thief,” at No. 5. Both of these titles are from favorite series that have been around for well over a decade.
Reading and re-reading favorite titles and authors was a definite trend we saw in 2020. It will be interesting to see what changes we have made this year that will stick with us in the long run. In what is sure to be an interesting year ahead, what will people be reading in 2021? Will our love for favorite authors continue, or will readers crave the adventure of discovering something new? Only time will tell as we read our way through these different days.