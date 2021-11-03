Twenty-eight years ago, on this very day, I went into labor with my first child, my son. He was as stubborn then as he is now, so about twenty-six hours later, I had him by c-section on the fourth instead of the third, which had been his actual due date.
He was a wonderful baby, toddler and child, and my favorite time of day with him was bedtime because that’s when I would read to him. He would snuggle onto my lap in an old wooden rocking chair that had belonged to my grandparents, and I would read him book after book.
I read some of them so many times to him that I can still recite passages from them. My son heard “Are You My Mother?” by P. D. Eastman so often that he knew it by heart and was able to “read” it to his aunt at the age of three to cheer her as she lay dying from cancer in a hospital bed. That image of him is indelibly fixed in my mind and one of my fondest memories of him.
Personally, I loved reading “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” by Dr. Seuss to him and making all the silly noises with him. The Berenstain Bears and the “Spooky Old Tree” by Stan and Jan Berenstain was another favorite because of the sound effects I could make while reading it to him.
“Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch always made me cry because even back then I knew that time was fleeting, and he’d only be small enough for my lap for a short time. If you know that book, perhaps you’ve cried while reading it to your child, too.
I also enjoyed reading to him selections from the Little Golden Books. “Scuffy the Tugboat” was my favorite, but I think my son preferred “Tawny Scrawny Lion.” It didn’t really matter what I was reading to him; it was just the joy of sharing a nightly story with him that I loved.
I repeated the nightly reading ritual with my daughter when she arrived five years later, and I continued reading to each of them as long as possible. It was my special alone time with each of my children, and they grew into wonderful and intelligent people.
For many years I taught a freshman level public speaking class, and each semester I would ask the students to bring their favorite childhood story books to use for an oral interpretation unit. Without fail, the majority of students would not have a book to bring because their parents did not read to them as children. I would mention some of the books I’d read to my children, and the students would simply shake their heads because they’d never heard of any of them, so, inevitably, I’d end up supplying books for them from home. Those teenage students would always end up enjoying the stories. I felt bad that they’d never had that opportunity as children, when it really mattered.
As Christmas approaches and you consider gifts to get your children or grandchildren, I’d like to recommend that you simply get them books and that you then sit down and read the stories to them. Make those memories that will stay with them and with you forever. That’s the best gift.
