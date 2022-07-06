Reading multiple books at once

This is my three-hundredth column. Can you believe it? I can’t. It’s been a real joy writing for you and hearing from so many of you over the years. Whether you’ve been with me from the start, discovered me a few years ago, or are a first-time reader, thanks for being here.
I follow a few book groups on social media, and one of the questions that comes up over and over is this: “How can you read more than one book at a time?” That question isn’t directed to me specifically, but I have answered it often.
I liken it to being able to watch more than one TV show at a time. If you can watch a variety of evening dramas and sit-coms, a plethora of reality shows and/or daytime soap operas, a myriad of talk shows and game shows, news programs, and anything else you can consume on a TV screen, all while managing to keep those story lines straight in your head along with all the different hosts, characters, and TV personalities, then you can easily read more than one book at a time.
This doesn’t mean that you are literally reading more than one book at once. That is rather impossible. It means that you read part of one book and then start another book before you’ve finished the first one. Typically I’m reading five or more books at the same time.
I manage this because the books are different enough from each other that I don’t confuse them. I’ll take you through what I’m currently reading.
By my writing area is a stack of books that are about writing. I dip into them from time to time for inspiration. Currently, I’m reading “The Right to Write” by Julia Cameron and “Save the Cat! Writes a Novel” by Jessica Brody.
On my coffee table is another stack of books that I want to read. Since I’m addressing “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman in my next column, that one is on top, and when I take my afternoon writing break to read for a while, that is the one I’m reading while lying on the couch with my dog.
In the mornings while I do my yoga stretches, I pull up whatever audio library book I’ve checked out via the Libby app. Listening to a book is a completely different experience for me than reading it myself, so it’s easy to keep the audiobook separate in my mind. I also listen to audiobooks when I’m driving long distances.
On the headboard of my bed, there is a shelf that contains a stack of books, too. The one I’m reading is “How to Raise an Elephant” by Alexander McCall Smith because it is the latest in his series, “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.” I find those books to be very calming and great for helping me fall asleep. I also tend to be reading a classic piece of literature that I pick up whenever I have a long chunk of uninterrupted reading time, and I’m part of a local book club, so I read whatever book has been selected for that each month.
By doing this, I can be reading five, six, or even seven different books. If you’ve ever wondered how anyone can read more than one book at a time, I hope I’ve answered that question for you.