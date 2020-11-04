Reading 'fluff' might be helpful

Of all the horrible things that 2020 has thrown at me this year, the one that pertains to this column is that for the first time in my entire life I experienced a lengthy reading slump.
Even though I knew that my inability to read was due to the uncertainty about the future as well as my deep sorrow over the loss of someone very dear to me, I simply couldn’t pull myself out of my funk no matter how badly I wanted to read.
Until I hit this slump, there hadn’t been a single day of my life in which I hadn’t read at least a little bit.
Suddenly, I found myself letting an entire week slip by without reading anything for pleasure. I did manage to read the bare minimum to get by at work, but even that became an unbearable chore.
As my slump lengthened, I began to fear that it would become permanent, and I’d be facing a future in which books didn’t play their normal part. This saddened me greatly and only added to my problems. At heart, I knew it was a temporary thing brought upon by a “new normal” that is anything but normal and that I utterly despise.
As we all know, sometimes we must let time do its magic. This can be hard to do when we’re currently living in a time period that only seems to be getting stranger and stranger. However, time did manage to ease my sorrow a little bit, and that was enough to allow books back into my heart.
Once I felt that I could concentrate enough to read again, I knew I needed to choose a strong book with a good story that would capture my attention. That’s why I chose “Loving Frank” by Nancy Horan, the book I’ll discuss in my next column. It did what I hoped it would do \h— broke through my slump.
I know from some of the online forums of which I’m a part, that other readers from across the world have been experiencing severe slumps, so I wanted to reach out to any readers of this column who might be having a hard time enjoying the thing that usually brings you so much joy and let you know that you are not alone.
Additionally, I want you to know that the right book is out there that will help free you from your reading slump.
If you are in a reading slump that has gone on for a while, I would suggest you try one or all of the following techniques to reignite your reading passion:
n Re-read a book that you loved or a book by the same author.
n Put down your phone and turn off the flood of negativity and pick up a book that might normally fall under the category of “fluff” to ease you back into reading.
n Read a book of short stories if you are having a hard time concentrating long enough to complete an entire novel.
n Read a biography of someone you admire and see how he or she overcame adversity.
n Ask an experienced librarian to recommend a stack of books from different genres and time periods.
n Read a book that has a great movie adaptation so you can compare the two and give your mind something enjoyable to focus upon.
I’m certain one of these techniques will help you, and I hope you’ll join me in reading this month and every month to follow.
* * *
This month’s reading selection is “Loving Frank” by Nancy Horan. Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.