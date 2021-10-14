With about a week and a half before the beginning of subdistrict play, Humphrey St. Francis coach Dean Korus is looking for his Flyers to improve their collective focus.
"I was kind of expecting to be a little bit better, record-wise, than we are right now," Korus said. “I think we might have given some games away. I think we kind of lost our focus during some of the closer matches. That's something we've been working on. Hopefully it improves before districts come around."
Korus won't have to wait long to find out if his team is more focused. With the Goldenrod Conference tournament beginning Thursday, the Flyers have a quarterfinal matchup with the winner of the Elba-Palmer match in Humphrey.
The tournament is set to wrap up with semifinal and final action on Saturday in Spalding.
St. Francis' 14-5 record includes losses to conference foes Fullerton — which St. Francis could play in a semifinal — and Nebraska Christian, which the Flyers could match up with in the final.
"Nebraska Christian, Fullerton, Burwell, Central Valley; there's about four or five teams that are really tough in there, ranked high as far as points are concerned, so we'll have our hands full," Korus said.
Along with having his squad work on improving on its focus, Korus said he's still trying to figure out his team's identity.
"I asked the girls, 'What are we known for?' They want to be known for their defense and then their offensive power," he said.
"We've got some really good hitters. We've got some new setters. We've got a new libero. But most of our hitters are back from last year. I think we can hit well, but we haven't been consistent, focused on where we need to be, especially late in a game."
The Flyers also have suffered losses at the hands of Class D1 power Mead as well as a pair of Class C outfits in Wayne and Clarkson/Leigh. They've also recorded signature wins over Burwell and Wisner-Pilger.
Korus said his outside hitters — Kylee Wessel and Kelly Pfeifer — get the majority of the sets. "They're probably our stronger points because they've had two and three years of experience and they do a nice job overall," Korus said.
Middle hitters Kaylee Stricklin and Tessa Deets are also back from last year. "They've improved greatly as far as their hitting," Korus said.
"On the weak side, we lost Allison Weidner, but Jalyssa Hastreiter and Morgan Pfeifer have come in. We're kind of running a different offense this year, so some of the kids are still trying to get used to that scheme with a 6-2 (two setters) versus a 5-1 (one setter).
Korus puts a lot of responsibility on his setters' shoulders. They have to make sure the ball gets where the hitters can do the damage with it. "Emma Baumgart and Shelby Gilsdorf are our setters. Shelby transferred in last year from Norfolk Catholic. She's been a nice addition. Very coachable, works hard."
Emma's twin, Hannah Baumgart, plays in the back row. "She got some playing time toward the end of last year when our all-state libero got COVID and had to sit out," Korus said. "So, Hannah had some experience last year and she's doing a nice job for us this year, too."
As his team moves steadily toward the postseason, Korus said he'll be looking to improve in the mental aspect of the game. "I think physically, we're fine. I think we've got the hitters, we've got the setters, we're doing a nice job of passing, serving. It's just, we can't lose our composure during the course of a game.
"So, we've been doing some bonding activities, some trust activities in practice, so, hopefully, that sets in and in the next two weeks, we won't have those lulls during the game."
Class D
Howells-Dodge continued its reign as the undisputed No. 1 among the area's Class D teams. The Jaguars capped off a 2-0 week with a straight-sets win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Stuart climbed from fourth to the second spot. The Broncos are having a dream season that includes a victory over Fullerton, the same Fullerton team that earlier defeated Humphrey St. Francis, which fell from second to third.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family also dropped a spot to No. 4. The Bulldogs defeated Twin River but fell to the top-ranked Jags.
Wynot remains No. 5 after a 4-3 week with the three losses to Class C stalwarts St. Paul, Norfolk Catholic and Ponca.
No. 6 Elgin Public/Pope John is making its presence felt in the Niobrara Valley Conference and throughout the region after a 4-0 week that included victories over Wausa and 13-8 Riverside.
Seventh-ranked O'Neill St. Mary's earned its place back on the chart after a 4-2 week that included a win over a solid Osmond side while Wausa grabbed the final rating spot after making the final of the Knox County tournament with a win over Bloomfield before a loss to Class C Crofton.
Last week's Nos. 7 and 8 — Boyd County and Bloomfield — are relegated to honorable-mention status after multiple losses. There, they're joined by Creighton and Santee.
Class C
If the Class C ratings are any indication, the East Husker Conference tournament, which begins Thursday and ends Saturday, and the Mid-State Conference tourney, which runs Monday through Thursday of next week, are going to be extremely tough.
Both leagues have four members in this week's Elite Eight. A pair of East Husker rivals occupy the first two positions.
Oakland-Craig took advantage of a Pierce loss to reclaim the top spot. Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated the Bluejays in four sets on Thursday.
North Bend Central crept up toward the top as well to No. 2. The Tigers had a 2-0 week.
Previous No. 1 Pierce is No. 3 this week after a loss to GACC. Meanwhile, Wisner-Pilger stayed in the fourth spot. The Gators topped off a 4-1 week by finishing second in the Wisner-Pilger October Classic. The Gators' only loss was suffered at the hands of traditional power St. Paul.
Battle Creek moved up from sixth to fifth after wins over Norfolk Catholic and O'Neill, and Clarkson/Leigh went from seventh to sixth a win over Class D power Humphrey St. Francis.
Guardian Angels faced a difficult part of its schedule in the past week and finished 2-1 after defeating Pierce and Lutheran High Northeast but falling to Wisner-Pilger.
Last week's No. 5, Norfolk Catholic, finished the week 2-3 and fell off the chart for the first time this year. The Knights are replaced by Wayne in the eighth spot. The Blue Devils actually have a victory over Knights on their résumé.
Norfolk Catholic heads the list of honorably mentioned, which also includes Lutheran High Northeast, Wakefield, Ponca and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Class A
Coach Dave Heppner's Norfolk High girls avenged an earlier defeat by taking care of business in Lincoln High on Tuesday in a five-set victory over the Links.
Earlier in the week, the Panthers managed just one win out of four matches during the Millard South Invitational.
But a 15-14 record is still a solid mark for the maroon and white as they prepare for a showdown on Thursday with Columbus.
Conference tournaments
The seven conferences involving area teams will crown champions in the next week or so. Here are some details about each.
East Husker tournament: Thursday and Saturday; top teams: Oakland-Craig, North Bend Central, Wisner-Pilger; final at West Point.
Goldenrod tournament: Thursday and Saturday; area teams: Humphrey St. Francis and St. Edward; final at Spalding.
Lewis & Clark tournament: Saturday, Monday and Tuesday; top teams: Wynot, Wausa and Bloomfield; final at Ponca.
Heartland Athletic tournament: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; area team: Norfolk; final at Lincoln.
Mid-State tournament: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; top teams: Pierce, Battle Creek, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; final at Pierce.
Niobrara Valley tournament: Monday, Tuesday and Friday; top teams: Elgin Public/Pope John, Elkhorn Valley, O'Neill St. Mary's; final at Niobrara.
Southwest tournament: Friday, Oct. 22; area teams: Ainsworth and Valentine; final at Minden.