It has become cliché over the years to hear coaches and players on successful sports teams refer to themselves, their players and teammates as family.
But when Oakland-Craig volleyball coach Becky Rennerfeldt calls her Knights a family, she's not kidding.
"We have four sets of sisters on our team, and five of them, and if you include me, six of us, are all cousins," Rennerfeldt said. "So, we are like one big, huge family; that makes us a little bit unique. Very few people on our team are not related to somebody else on it."
The Class C2 Knights opened the season 3-3 but since then have gone 12-2 with their only two losses coming at the hands of Class C1 juggernauts Lincoln Lutheran and Columbus Lakeview. Both the Warriors and Vikings have just one loss this season.
Rennerfeldt said after the team's first six matches, she had to make some difficult decisions.
"I changed my lineup," she said. "We had a couple of injuries in the summer with setters. So, we just weren't sure exactly what we wanted, so we tried a 6-2 (two setters), but it just wasn't working great.
"Our hitters seemed to be off, depending on which setter they had, because they just couldn't get in the groove of what kind of set they were going to get."
Rennerfeldt chose to change to a single-setter 5-1, and the Knights have taken off. Oakland-Craig is ranked No. 1 among the area's Class C1 and C2 teams and has posted victories over defending Class C1 state champion Wahoo and traditional C1 power Broken Bow.
It's also earned wins over Guardian Angels Central Catholic and North Bend Central, twice.
Rennerfeldt has a lot of weapons at her disposal but none more potent than outside hitter and Super Six selection Bailey Helzer.
"She's someone anyone would want on their side of the court," Rennerfeldt said. "She has dedicated a lot of her life to volleyball. She plays the sport all year long and is going to Arkansas State next fall to play.
"This has been a great year for her. I've been impressed with her leadership skills and what she's done for our team. She's more accurate this year than she was last year, and she's doing some great things for us."
Helzer's leadership skills are vital. She's the only Knight senior who sees significant playing time and has the task of communicating her knowledge of the game to her teammates, including three talented freshmen.
"Brandi Helzer (Bailey's sister) is an outside hitter for us, and Gretchen Seagren is a right-side hitter," Rennerfeldt said. "They play front row for us and they both have had nights where they've been one or two in the kill leads of different matches."
Rennerfeldt said they're both big threats and that neither plays like a freshman. "They play confident, and I love that about them," she said.
Another Rennerfeldt, Becky's niece, Adi, runs the Knights' 5-1 offense. "She also doesn't look like a freshman setter,” Becky Rennerfeldt said. "She is in the top five of C2 with assists. But what I like most about Adi's play is her defense, and that's kind of how she won over that starting spot."
Coach Rennerfeldt said libero Laryn Johnson played on three rotations last year but is working all six this year. "She has stepped up pretty good as far as playing defense," Rennerfeldt said.
Laryn's twin sister, Shea Johnson, plays the middle and is the team's leader in blocks. Then there's junior outside hitter Maycie Johnson, who has the second most experience on the team behind Bailey Helzer.
"She played a little bit as a freshman, but then she played all the way around for us last year as a sophomore," Rennerfeldt said. "That's what I love the most about our team. We have Bailey Helzer doing great things for us, but she's not even our kill leader every night.
"We don't feel like she has to be the person we're sending every single ball to. I feel like we have threats with any given hitter on any given night. That's the reason why we have become so successful this year."
Oakland-Craig's 1992 team was the last one to qualify for the state tournament. Rennerfeldt admitted that ending that nearly 30-year drought is something in the backs of their minds.
"We just try to take one game at a time, but I'd be lying if said I didn't know that the community is talking about it," she said.
"If I go anywhere, someone is saying something to me about which day they should book hotel rooms, but I'm trying not to get my mind on that, yet. We have to keep playing and keep improving, but I'm really proud of where we are now."
The Knights will have plenty of challengers between now and subdistrict time starting Thursday in Lyons as they'll try to avenge one of their early-season defeats against BRLD. Then, on Saturday, the orange and white will compete in the Clarkson/Leigh Invitational.
The Knights have drawn Pender in the opening round and could face the likes of Clarkson/Leigh, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells-Dodge, David City Aquinas and/or Wynot in later rounds.
"It's just controlling what we can control," Rennerfeldt said. "We play our game and, as long as we do the things that we need to do right, I think we'll be putting our best foot forward."
Class C
Oakland-Craig maintained its hold at the top of the Class C chart after a 3-0 week that included a four-set victory over previous No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
GACC fell from second to fourth after a pair of losses to the Knights and Fremont Bergan. That left room for Pierce to move up from third to second after a 5-0 week that included wins over Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne and Wisner-Pilger.
Wisner-Pilger's victory over Class D No. 1 Howells-Dodge earned the Gators a promotion from No. 4 to No. 3. Wisner-Pilger also posted wins over Battle Creek and Crofton and suffered losses to Pierce and Class D No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis.
North Bend Central charged up the chart from seventh to fifth after five consecutive victories. Norfolk Catholic stayed in the sixth spot after going 1-1 in a triangular, defeating Lutheran High Northeast but falling to Crofton.
Battle Creek earned a one-spot promotion from No. 8 to No. 7 after defeating Crofton three times in a week and taking third place in the Elkhorn Valley Invitational.
And Clarkson/Leigh fell from fifth to eighth. The Patriots won the Hampton invite last weekend but fell in four sets to Fremont Bergan.
With its straight-sets victory over Norfolk Catholic, Crofton proved it belonged in the Elite Eight discussion, but this week, the Warriors had to settle with a place among the honorably mentioned along with Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne and Wakefield.
Class D
After all of the dust settled among the area's Class D1 and D2 teams, the first six places on the small-school chart remained the same, but two fresh faces have earned spots 7 and 8.
Despite a loss to Class C Wisner-Pilger, Howells-Dodge is still the best of the best Class D outfits in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis is gaining on the Jaguars after a couple of signature wins over the past week against Wisner-Pilger and Bloomfield.
No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won a barn-burner at Pender on Tuesday, and No. 4 Stuart has a good argument to be rated higher, having lost only to Class C teams and a résumé that includes a straight-sets victory over twice-beaten Fullerton.
Wynot stayed in the fifth position after a 3-1 week that included wins over Class C teams Ponca and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, and Bloomfield is sixth after a 2-1 week, the only blemish coming at the hands of Humphrey St. Francis.
Losses to Creighton and Wakefield dropped previous No. 7 Wausa from the chart while last week's No. 8, Osmond, lost contests to Elgin Public/Pope John and Central Valley and, likewise, tumbled off the ratings ladder.
That made way for Elgin Public/Pope John, the new No. 7, which boasted a 5-1 week — the only loss to 13-2 Nebraska Christian — and O'Neill St. Mary's at No. 8, which fell to No. 4 Stuart between victories over West Holt and Neligh-Oakdale.
Wausa and Osmond are tops among the honorably mentioned along with Boyd County and Santee.
Class A
It was a tough week for Norfolk High as the Panthers lost road contests to traditional powers Lincoln Pius X and Fremont. But coach Dave Hepner's squad is 11-5 and will have a chance to post more wins this weekend in the Lincoln Northeast Invitational.
The Panthers will play three pool-play matches on Friday night against Omaha Marian, Elkhorn South and the host Rockets. Norfolk then will have three more bracket-format matches on Saturday.
Top matches this week
Thursday: Lutheran High Northeast at St. Paul; Stuart at Osmond; Oakland-Craig vs. BRLD at Lyons; Malcolm at North Bend Central; Wakefield at Crofton; Pierce and Ponca at Dakota Valley, S.D.; Elkhorn Valley at O'Neill St. Mary's; Humphrey St. Francis at Nebraska Christian
Friday: Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast Invitational; Santee at Lakota Nation Invitational, Rapid City, South Dakota.
Saturday: Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast Invitational; Norfolk Catholic, Columbus Lakeview and Columbus Scotus at Columbus Classic, Columbus Lakeview; Oakland-Craig, Pender, Clarkson/Leigh, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells-Dodge, David City Aquinas and Wynot at Clarkson/Leigh Invitational; Santee at Lakota Nation Invitational, Rapid City, South Dakota.
Monday: Osmond at Wausa.
Tuesday: Kearney at Norfolk; Lutheran High Northeast at Clarkson/Leigh; David City Aquinas at Norfolk Catholic; Oakland-Craig at Douglas County West; Stuart and North Central at Ainsworth; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Battle Creek; Pierce at Wayne; Osmond at Elkhorn Valley; Ponca at Wakefield; Santee and Bloomfield at Boyd County; Elgin Public/Pope John and O'Neill St. Mary's at Humphrey St. Francis.