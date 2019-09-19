Ratings column: Wayne off to 10-0 start

Wayne coach Traci Krusemark had a talk with her team following the final match of the 2018 season. "We talked about ... losing two seniors, but the rest of us would be back and the group that's on the floor right now, most of them have been playing together since elementary school," she said.
That talk came at Lincoln North Star High School after the Blue Devils had fallen in the opening round of the Class C1 state tournament to eventual state champion Wahoo.
Wayne finished 25-10 a year ago and has followed that up with a 10-0 start in 2019. What makes that mark even more impressive is that eight of the 10 victories have come against teams with winning records — including 10-1 Ponca, 10-2 Columbus Scotus and 9-5 Lutheran High Northeast.
"Right now, we're just really focusing on our side of the net and the things that we can do well," Krusemark said. "We focus a lot on the serve-and-pass game and I feel like, so far in these first 10 games, we have been doing a good job of that."
Wayne's offense runs through sophomore setter Kiara Krusemark, Traci's daughter.
"Kiara has grown up around the sport," Traci said. "Since she was a baby, she's been in the gym with me and she has a passion for the game that is hard to match.
"She just wants her team to do well and I think she will do anything for those hitters to get a kill and she puts a lot of work and effort into it in the offseason as well."
One of those hitters is junior middle, and three-year starter, Lauren Pick. "She leads the team in kills and is kind of our go-to player when we need her," Krusemark said.
The Blue Devils also have formidable options on the outside in seniors Emily Armstrong, a four-year starter, and Frankie Klausen. Both stay on the court for all six rotations.
Sophomore middle Mikaela McManigal also has played well both offensively and defensively. "She didn't play much varsity last year but got thrown right into the starting six this year and has done a good job," Krusemark said.
The Blue Devils rotate sophomore Rubie Klausen and junior Emily Longe on the front row and call on sophomore Sydney Redden as a defensive specialist.
Krusemark also heaped praise on Blue Devil libero Hailey Backer. "She's a senior and we look to her to control that back row," Krusemark said. "She's playing great and she's being more of a vocal leader this year."
Senior Erin O'Reilly is a serving specialist and leads the team in points. "When she comes into the game, she has a great serve and can really place it," Krusemark said.
The next two weeks will provide big tests for the Blue Devils, starting Thursday night, when they travel to Norfolk for a rematch with Class C No. 6 Lutheran High Northeast. "They're always a good, well-coached team that's always scrappy," Krusemark said.
On Saturday, Wayne heads to Seward, where the Blue Devils will be matched in pool play with 8-2 Lincoln Lutheran, the defending Class C1 state runner-up, 8-4 Seward and Class A South Sioux City. The Blue Devils also could play Wahoo later in the day.
Then Tuesday, it's a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown, when Wayne hosts Norfolk Catholic. Matches with Class C No. 8 O'Neill and Class D No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic are also on the schedule for the next two weeks.
When asked where her team needs to improve, Krusemark was quick with the answer: blocking. "We play pretty good defense behind the block," she said, "but we aren't getting a very big number of blocks.
"Another thing I tell our team is we just have to limit the errors on our side, and most times we've been doing a good job of that."
Class C
The top three spots on the Class C chart remain the same. No. 1 Wayne was 3-0 over the last week with victories over North Bend Central, David City Aquinas and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Norfolk Catholic stays at No. 2 despite dropping a four-set match on the road to Wahoo, and Battle Creek is still third after a 5-1 week. The Bravettes' only setback came at the hands of Class B Beatrice in the championship match of the Wahoo Neumann tournament.
Summerland moves from fifth to fourth. The Bobcats are 12-1 and dominating the Niobrara Valley Conference. They'll be tested this weekend at the Ord invitational, where they're matched in pool play with undefeated Pleasanton and the host Chanticleers.
Ponca enters the chart at No. 5. The Indians are 10-1 and have recorded victories over Lutheran High Northeast and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Lutheran High falls from fourth to sixth after losses to Ponca and Cedar Catholic — which the Eagles had swept earlier in the year. On Tuesday, Lutheran High rebounded with a big road victory over O'Neill.
Stanton reenters the chart at No. 7. Over the past week, the Mustangs earned victories over Crofton, Ord and North Bend Central. And O'Neill falls from sixth to eighth after the loss to Lutheran High.
Oakland-Craig and Guardian Angels Central Catholic fell off the chart this week but head the list of honorably mentioned, along with Howells-Dodge, North Bend Central, Wisner-Pilger and Spencer Boyd County.
Class D
There were only a couple of minor changes to the top eight in Class D. Wynot is the only unbeaten and the clear No. 1.
Hartington Cedar Catholic remains No. 2 despite losses to Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic and Class C No. 5 Ponca. The Trojans also added a victory over Lutheran High Northeast to their résumé.
Chambers/Wheeler Central moves from fourth to third after a 3-0 week that included a win over Class C1 Ainsworth.
Humphrey St. Francis switched places with CWC after a loss to undefeated Mead.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family finally got into the win column and remains fifth. The Bulldogs went 2-1 in the Friend invitational and recorded an impressive victory over Class C2 Oakland-Craig.
Osmond continues to roll and stays at No. 6 following a 4-0 week while O'Neill St. Mary's and Winside remain in the seventh and eighth spots.
Tilden Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Omaha Nation and Stuart are all capable of earning places on the ratings chart later this year.