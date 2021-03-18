The COVID-affected 2020-21 season didn't run as smoothly as seasons past. Several dozen games had to be postponed or canceled and teams with players and coaches in quarantine had to come up with creative ways to watch film and practice.
But in the end, the East Husker Conference flexed its collective muscle as teams from that league earned recognition as the best in the Daily News coverage area for classes C and D in 2020-21.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur finished the regular season as the best of the best among the area's Class C1 and C2 teams and remained at the top of the chart to close the season.
The Wolverines' quest for a three-peat came up short as they lost in the C2 state semifinals on a last-second shot to Yutan and then rebounded to take third with a convincing victory over another area team — Hartington Cedar Catholic — in the C2 consolation game.
Meanwhile, it was an all-East Husker matchup in the Class D1 state championship game as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Howells-Dodge played each other under the Pinnacle Bank Arena spotlight, with the Bulldogs winning the season's rubber match in overtime. The Bulldogs and Jaguars finished the season as the top two teams among the area's D1 and D2 teams.
CLASS C
The good folks at the schools in Bancroft and Lyons have had to find room in their display cases over the past four years for two state championship trophies (2019 and 2020), as well as a two pieces of third-place hardware (2018 and 2021).
The Wolverines' accomplishments in 2020-21 are even more remarkable given that the team had to shut down the season for almost two weeks in late January because of COVID-19.
"I ended up having it and another coach had it, a few players ended up getting it," BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. "But 20-5, that's a pretty good season, and getting down to the state tournament is always a goal for our team.
"Getting third place, there's nothing wrong with that because the past four years we got a third, a first, a first and a third. That's pretty good considering there's a lot of schools out there that have never been down to the state tournament and, if they have, they haven't finished like we have."
To put what the Wolverines have accomplished into perspective, each year, only 10 of the almost 300 schools and co-ops in the state finish the season with a win. BRLD has been among those 10 in each of the past four years.
Wayne edged North Bend Central for second. The Tigers defeated the Blue Devils in North Bend late in the season, but Wayne's victory over Ogallala in the district final and win over second-seeded Kearney Catholic in the opening round of the state tournament gave the Blue Devils the edge.
The Tigers weren't as fortunate in their postseason run, losing to Wahoo in the subdistrict final and to Omaha Concordia with a trip to state on the line.
Concordia, in fact, was the one common postseason opponent for Wayne and North Bend. The Mustangs defeated the Tigers and Blue Devils by almost identical scores: 59-47 over North Bend in the district final and 60-46 over Wayne in the Class C1 state consolation game.
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished fourth in both Class C2 and among the area's Class C elite. No. 5 Pierce had an outstanding season with an impressive win at Wahoo in the district final before falling to three-peat Class C1 state champ Auburn in the opening round of the state tournament.
Norfolk Catholic remained sixth despite a loss to Battle Creek in the subdistrict semifinal. The Knights battled injuries late in the season, but wins over Winnebago, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central and Battle Creek were enough to keep them on the chart.
Norfolk Catholic's December win at Winnebago was the difference between the Indians staying at seventh and moving up to sixth. Like Norfolk Catholic, 'Bago lost in the subdistrict semifinal round, to 16-7 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Wakefield took the eighth and final slot after a fine 20-6 campaign. The Trojans dropped their final two games to state semifinalists BRLD in the subdistrict final and Hartington Cedar Catholic for the district championship.
Class C also had a half dozen teams that just missed cracking the top eight, and Oakland-Craig, Boone Central, Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast, Ponca and Twin River are all listed here as honorably mentioned.
CLASS D
As with BRLD, COVID was an issue for Class D champion, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. "We had three guys who missed our first two weeks of practice with COVID stuff," Bulldog coach Joe Hesse said.
"Then we really didn't have any hiccups with it, and I think it only cost us maybe two games on our schedule and one we got to make up.
"That's kind of amazing when you look at the start of the year and you just think that's going to happen a little more often and we're really fortunate, and that's a credit to kids and parents all over the state of Nebraska for doing the right things and making sure their kids can compete."
With its overtime victory over Howells-Dodge for the D1 state title, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family maintained its hold on No. 1 and reigns as the area champion for the D1 and D2 schools and co-ops in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Howells-Dodge moves up two slots from fourth to second on the chart after its impressive showing at state, which included victories over Walthill and previously unbeaten Burwell.
Humphrey St. Francis made the biggest leap — from No. 8 to No. 3 — following its third-place finish in Class D2. The Flyers defeated Wynot in the state quarterfinals before falling to Falls City Sacred Heart in the semis. St. Francis then rebounded for a consolation-game win over O'Neill St. Mary's.
St. Mary's entered the postseason at No. 2 but fell to fourth after its state tournament run that included a win over Osceola and losses to Parkview Christian and St. Francis.
Osmond fell from third to fifth. The Tigers won 20 of their first 23 games but lost when it counted most, to Creighton in the subdistrict final and Central Valley with a trip to state on the line.
Wynot dropped one slot from fifth to sixth. The Blue Devils upset St. Mary's in the subdistrict final but fell to St. Francis in the opening round of the state tournament.
No. 7 Walthill finished off its best season since a state runner-up run in 2016. The Blujays got hot at the right time, winning six of their last seven games — including two over defending D1 state champ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — before falling to Howells-Dodge in the opening round of the state tournament.
And LCC grabbed the final rung of the Class D ladder. The Bears missed out on earning a wild card and a district final appearance by seven-hundredths of a point.
Creighton and Stuart both had outstanding seasons and constitute the entire list of the honorably mentioned.
Closing thoughts
Just a reminder to both girls and boys head coaches, please fill out and return your forms for the Daily News all-area teams.
Congratulations on a great season, and we look forward to another great one in 2021-22.