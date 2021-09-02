RATINGS: Clarkson/Leigh is making noise early

Many area volleyball fans likely figured Clarkson/Leigh would take a step back in 2021. After all, the Patriots lost five seniors to graduation after making a run to the semifinals of the Class C2 state tournament and taking eventual state champion Lutheran High Northeast to five sets.
Don't count coach Becky Schneider among the pundits. "Quite frankly, this year's team might be a little more salty than last year's team," she said. "Last year's team played well together and they understood each other because they played so long together.
"But this year's team, there's something about them that makes them a little different. They're competitors, and right now, maybe not, but give us a month and we'll surpass last year's team."
A week into the season, the Patriots are 3-0 with wins over the defending Class D1 state champion, Pleasanton, and Class D No. 1 Howells-Dodge.
Schneider has built a solid program for the two schools in Colfax and Platte counties, and she and her staff knew they had a solid freshman class coming in and that the sophomores, who last year saw playing time mostly at the JV level, would be able to step into varsity roles.
"Making that run, they know what the expectations are," Schneider said. "We've built this culture and so they just know what we expect of them and, without a doubt, they want to do their best for the team."
Two freshmen and two sophomores are filling the spots of the graduated seniors, and Schneider said they've been playing well early in the season.
"Our game (on Tuesday) against Howells-Dodge, the first set was a little rough, but after that, we got the nerves out and they just played," Schneider said. "You would have never guessed they were freshmen and sophomores. They played up a level, for sure."
Speaking of someone who played up a level, last year, Chloe Hanel led the team in kills and blocks and was second in service aces. As a freshman!
Schneider said the preseason Super Six selection has been more vocal during her sophomore campaign. "Coming in as a freshman and playing with so many seniors is a difficult job, but she handled it well," Schneider said.
"She's becoming a little bit more of a leader because she knows what's expected and she plays six rotations this year. Last year, she only played across the front row, so she's taking on a new role and is one of our primary passers."
Other leaders on the team include a pair of seniors in setter Makenna Held and outside Kennedy Settje. "Mack has been a starter for the last three years and she's done a phenomenal job," Schneider said. "Just getting that connection with her hitters is what we're working on, and she's done a nice job of delivering the ball where it needs to go."
Settje has been starting since her sophomore year. "She's filled the role of being that leader, maybe not vocally, but definitely by example," Schneider said. "She's one of our best defensive players. She'll dive after any ball and make a play."
Schneider has asked junior Korbee Wendt to change positions in 2021. "She filled a role last year of playing right side and, this year, we lost a middle, so we needed to fill that spot and our best option was to try Korbee and we really like her there.
"She wasn't sure about that position at first. She kind of hem-hawed around, but we talked to her about it and she has really embraced that role. She's been working hard across the net getting her hands on the ball, being that block, and we're trying to incorporate her more offensively, too."
Schneider called sophomores Tanyn Larson and Gracie Eisenmann very athletic. "Gracie has come a long way on playing defense, and she's not afraid to hit the ground and make those big plays," Schneider said.
"Tanyn is our right side. We're utilizing her more as a block and we've got to keep working with her on timing, but we know we can throw her in our offensive lineup and we know pretty confidently, that she'll make a big play."
Finally, Schneider said, little did she and her staff know they'd be starting two freshmen: Izzy Hollatz and Brynn Settje. "Brynn is Kennedy's sister and they play similarly," Schneider said. "Just the natural ability and understanding for the game is awesome.
"She really came alive (in the Howells-Dodge match). She held our defense together, diving and making plays.
"Izzy has come a long ways, too. She is more of a quiet player, so we're working with her on trying to be more aggressive on defense, but she's a great server. I'm pretty sure she's had an ace in every match we've played."
The Patriots play in the tough East Husker Conference and have matches with BRLD, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Fremont Bergan coming up in the next month.
But come late October, you can expect to see Clarkson/Leigh among the area teams making good runs for a state tournament berth.
Class A
Northeast Nebraska's lone Class A side, Norfolk High, is off to a great start. Coach Dave Hepner's Panthers dropped the opening match of the season to highly ranked Lincoln Southwest but responded by going 4-0 and winning their own tournament with victories over South Sioux City, Yankton, Kearney and Lincoln High.
Norfolk then hit the road for the first time on Tuesday and came home with a four-set victory over Grand Island.
The Panthers are off until Tuesday, when they put their 5-1 record on the line when they host Lincoln Southeast.
Class C
Preseason No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic remained on the top rung of the ratings ladder after four-set wins over David City Aquinas and Norfolk Catholic.
Previous No. 2 Oakland-Craig fell in four to Class D No. 1 Howells-Dodge. That dropped the Knights to the sixth spot for this week.
Oakland-Craig's loss made room for Clarkson/Leigh to move up to second after impressive wins over Howells-Dodge and defending Class D1 state champion Pleasanton.
Wisner-Pilger also moves up one spot to third following a straight-sets win over Schuyler, and Lutheran High Northeast is the new No. 4 after an impressive win over Class D No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Battle Creek is sixth following straight-set victories over West Point-Beemer and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, and West Point-Beemer remains seventh despite its loss to the Bravettes. The Cadets did pick up wins over LCC and Boone Central.
Norfolk Catholic maintains its hold of the No. 8 spot despite a loss to Guardian Angels. The Knights were in every set against the area's top-ranked team.
Ainsworth, Elkhorn Valley and North Bend Central are off to good starts and will have their opportunities to enter the chart but for now settle for the status of honorably mentioned.
Class D
Top-ranked Howells-Dodge won four of its first five matches, with the only exception a four-set loss to its Highway 91 neighbor, Class C No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh.
Hartington Cedar Catholic remains in the second slot despite a loss to Lutheran High Northeast. The Trojans opened the season with wins over Homer and Randolph.
Humphrey St. Francis is third despite not having played a match. The Flyers open on Saturday at Cedar Bluffs.
Osmond has burst onto the scene at No. 5. The Tigers opened the season with an impressive five-set victory over previous No. 4 Wynot, then handled Creighton and Niobrara/Verdigre.
Wynot's loss made way for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to move from sixth to fourth. The Bulldogs recorded an impressive five-set triumph over Class C1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
Wynot dropped two places to sixth after the loss to Osmond. The Blue Devils rebounded with a four-set triumph over Boyd County.
Stuart stays in the No. 7 slot. The Broncos opened the season 3-1 with the only loss coming at the hands of Class C1 Columbus Scotus.
Previous No. 8 Boyd County also fell to Scotus, as well as Wynot and Stuart. The Spartans fell out of the top eight, along with previous No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John, which dropped its first two matches of the season.
Wausa is the new No. 8. The Vikings began 2021 with wins over Bloomfield and O'Neill St. Mary's.
Boyd County and Elgin Public/Pope John head the list of honorably mentioned as well as Creighton and Tri County Northeast.
Top matches this week
Thursday: Jean Groth Volleyball Classic at Wisner and Pender; Pierce at Norfolk Catholic; Wausa at Elkhorn Valley.
Saturday: Jean Groth Volleyball Classic at Wisner and Pender; Columbus Scotus Invitational.
Tuesday: BRLD vs. Clarkson/Leigh at Clarkson; West Point-Beemer at Wisner-Pilger; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Norfolk Catholic at Lutheran High Northeast; Tri County Northeast at Pender; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Crofton; Humphrey St. Francis at Burwell.