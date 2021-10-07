Back in August, Bloomfield coach Kaydee Alexander came up with a list of goals for her 2021 team. It included a .500 season. She may have to update that one.
After 18 matches, the Bees have 12 wins and 6 losses: a .667 clip.
Alexander, now in her third season, said when she began her first season in 2019, she stressed the fundamentals. "I took them back to my foundations of volleyball and made sure we were able to build a foundation."
She said, with her third squad, things are clicking. "About two weeks into practice, we'd flown through my practice plans and the things I'd usually done because we had that foundation; we had that knowledge and we didn't have to work on the basics of passing, setting and hitting."
Alexander said her first team won nine matches. "That was more than they'd had in the last four to five years, combined," she said. "Then, last year, we hit double digits, which was awesome." That led to the goal of a .500 season for this year.
"The girls are sick of being beaten," Alexander said. "They're ready to develop. They're ready to work. They're ready to be what a program needs to be to show more success."
The Bees' 12-6 start is even more impressive considering that starting right-side hitter, sophomore Brooke Pinkelman, suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the year.
"We've had to adapt quite a bit with what, already, is a young team," Alexander said.
"We started the year with two seniors, a junior and seven freshmen and so on a team with 14 players, that shows how young we are."
Alexander also said she's been forced to adjust rotations several times in the season's first month.
"We've had ankle injuries come about, so with the adversity that's faced them, I'm genuinely impressed with the mental toughness that these girls have developed," she said.
Alexander has built the team around two outside hitters, senior Alexandra Eisenhauer, who leads the team in ace serves, and sophomore Madison Abbenhaus, who is tops in both kills and digs.
"They're a lot of fun to work with," Alexander said.
The Bees also have a pair of middles who put up an intimidating block: junior Lily Jessen and sophomore Olivia Lauck.
Sophomore Tenly Gilsdorf started as an outside, but moved to right side after the injury to Pinkelman while senior Katie Kuhlman and freshman Kora Poppe play the back row.
Another freshman, setter Avery Bargman, runs the Bees' 5-1 offense. "That's a lot to ask of a young person," Alexander said, "and she's handling it well."
As she coaches up her team with her knowledge of the game, Alexander said she's still learning. "I give a lot of credit to my assistant coach, Gary Eisenhauer," she said. "He's been a great mentor for me throughout it all. He's given me lots of advice, lots of feedback. We work well together.
The Bees' 12 wins include triumphs over Osmond, Wausa, Randolph and Santee while the final two weeks of the regular season include matchups with Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Creighton as well as potential showdowns with Wausa and Crofton in next week's Knox County tournament.
The week after that, the Bees will compete in the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament, and because of their record, they may have the opportunity to host one or more early-round matches.
"That's something that's been cool for the girls, too," Alexander said. "They've never been near a top seed on anything. So, now that they're feeling that success and that momentum, I think it's good."
Alexander said her players work well together and show up for practice every day ready to work hard and for one another.
"It's been a great season. It's been a great run with these girls. I am genuinely glad that I get to coach them every day," she said.
Class D
No changes were needed among the first five spots in the Class D Elite Eight. Top-ranked Howells-Dodge finished the week 4-0 and was very impressive in the talent-rich Clarkson/Leigh Invitational. The Jaguars' run was highlighted by avenging an earlier defeat to the host Patriots in the tourney final.
Humphrey St. Francis stayed second after a 3-1 week that included victories over Elgin Public/Pope John and O'Neill St. Mary's. The Flyers' lone loss this week came at the hands of 18-2 Nebraska Christian.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is still third. The Bulldogs lost to Clarkson/Leigh in the opening round of the Patriots' tourney but rebounded for a fifth-place finish after defeating Pender and David City Aquinas on the consolation side of the bracket.
Stuart continued its winning ways with victories over Osmond, North Central and Class C1 Ainsworth. The Broncos will be one of the teams to beat, later this month, in the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament.
Wynot's hold on the No. 5 spot has lasted another week, but the grip is starting to slip. The Blue Devils finished 0-3 in the Clarkson/Leigh tournament with losses to Cross County, David City Aquinas and Pender. The blue and white's record against area Class D teams, however, is still good enough to garner the position.
Last week's No. 7, Elgin Public/Pope John, moved up to sixth after a 2-2 week that included wins over O'Neill St. Mary's and Class C1 Boone Central.
Boyd County's win over previous No. 6 Bloomfield launched the Spartans from the ranks of the honorably mentioned into the seventh spot while Bloomfield fell to eighth.
There's one team among the area's Class D contingent that's deserving of a special mention. Santee finished 6-3 and in third place over the weekend at the 16-team Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City, S.D. The Warriors are 14-10 and just missed earning a spot among this week's elite eight.
The Warriors, Wausa and last week's No. 8, O'Neill St. Mary's head the honorable-mention list. The Cardinals fell off the ratings ladder after straight-set losses to Elgin Public/Pope John and Humphrey St. Francis.
Creighton and Osmond are also on the outside, looking in. All five will have opportunities in the next week to earn spots in the top eight.
Class C
Northeast and North Central Nebraska's top Class C teams continued to play what amounts to a game of musical chairs.
Once the music stopped, the Pierce Bluejays occupied the top spot. Pierce started the season unrated, held the No. 2 position last week and moved onto the top rung after a 3-1 week that included straight-set wins over Ponca, Wayne and Boone Central.
After spending the last two weeks on top, Oakland-Craig dropped to second following a loss to Clarkson/Leigh in the semifinals of the tourney in Clarkson. The Knights still won five matches in the last seven days including a straight-sets triumph over 14-6 Douglas County West
North Bend Central had a quiet week. The Tigers' only action came in a five-set loss to one of the top-ranked Class C1 teams in the state, Malcolm. But the orange and black still moved from fifth to third based on earlier-season wins over Wisner-Pilger, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Wayne.
Wisner-Pilger dropped from third to fourth after not playing in the last week. The Gators should be well rested when they host Lutheran High Northeast and Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a triangular on Thursday, and then host their October Classic on Saturday with potential matches against Norfolk Catholic and St. Paul.
Norfolk Catholic moved from sixth to fifth after the Knights' 3-2 week that included wins over David City Aquinas and Class B Hastings.
Battle Creek also moved up one spot, from No. 7 to No. 6. The Bravettes earned a signature win on Tuesday with a four-set upset of previous No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Fightin' River and its arch rival, Norfolk Catholic, were scheduled to have met for the second time this year, on Thursday in Norfolk.
Clarkson/Leigh picked up three signature wins last week and moved from eighth to seventh. The Patriots posted victories over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Oakland-Craig in their own tournament on Saturday, as well as a straight-sets triumph over Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday.
Finally, Guardian Angels Central Catholic tumbled from fourth to eighth following that loss to Battle Creek. The Bluejays, however, will have an opportunity to make a big splash in the next five days with matches against Wisner-Pilger and Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, and Pierce on Tuesday.
The list of the honorably mentioned is unchanged from last week, with Lutheran High Northeast leading the way along with Wayne, Crofton, Wakefield and Ponca.
Class A
Norfolk High's week started off on the wrong foot on Friday as the Panthers lost all three pool-play matches in the Lincoln Northeast Invitational, falling to Omaha Marian, Elkhorn South and the host Rockets.
Norfolk, then, rebounded to win two out of three the next day in the silver division with victories over Lincoln North Star and Omaha Central, and a loss to Kearney.
The Panthers and Bearcats then played the rubber match of season on Tuesday in Norfolk. Kearney won a five-set decision that was keyed by a 37-35 fourth-set victory.
The Panthers host Lincoln East on Thursday before taking on Lincoln High, Millard South, Omaha Westside and Bellevue East in Saturday's Millard South Invitational.
Top matches this week
Thursday: Battle Creek at Norfolk Catholic; Lutheran High Northeast and Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Wisner-Pilger; Wayne at Crofton; Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey St. Francis; Elkhorn Valley at Boyd County; Bloomfield at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Wynot at Ponca; Wausa vs. Elgin Public/Pope John at Pope John; Howells-Dodge at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Saturday: Norfolk at Millard South Invitational; Wisner-Pilger, Norfolk Catholic, Wynot, St. Paul and O'Neill at Wisner-Pilger October Classic.
Monday: Crofton, Bloomfield, Wausa, Creighton, Santee, Niobrara/Verdigre at Knox County Tournament at Bloomfield.
Tuesday: Norfolk at Lincoln High; Wahoo Neumann at Norfolk Catholic; Lutheran High Northeast at Columbus Lakeview; Pierce at Guardian Angels Central Catholic; O'Neill St. Mary's at Osmond; Wynot at Randolph; Crofton, Bloomfield, Wausa, Creighton, Santee, Niobrara/Verdigre at Knox County Tournament at Bloomfield.