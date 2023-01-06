On Thursday night, both Norfolk Catholic basketball teams fell to higher-rated foes. On Friday night, both atoned for those setbacks on their home court at the expense of rival Battle Creek.
Channatee Robles scored a game-high 17 points, including a personal 9-0 run, to help the Knights edge the Bravettes 36-33 in the girls game.
"It's really good. It really gives us a confidence booster for the games coming up," Robles said. "We played to win that game, like coach (Tim) Kassmeier tells us to."
In the nightcap, Norfolk Catholic's boys scored 17 of the final 18 points to pull away 51-30.
"We challenged them to respond," Norfolk Catholic boys coach Kevin Manzer said, referencing the team's 45-34 loss to Wayne one day earlier. "We told them life is all about how you respond. Bad things are going to happen, but it's what happens next, and we responded well."
Norfolk Catholic's girls, ranked sixth in Class D, had to hang on late to stop a two-game skid.
Jaid Wehrle connected in the lane to put Battle Creek within 34-30 with 57 seconds left to play.
The Bravettes then went into foul mode to get the Knights into the bonus. It seemed to work with Norfolk Catholic missing twice on 1-and-1 opportunities, but Battle Creek couldn't convert and Sidonia Wattier hit the front end of a 1-and-1 with 25.5 seconds left.
The Bravettes rebounded the miss on the second try but missed a 3-pointer on the next possession. Addison Corr then drew a foul on the rebound and hit the second of two free throws with 10.2 seconds left for a 36-30 lead.
Mya Zohner drilled a 3 just before the buzzer for the final margin.
"I'm really proud of our girls just to keep working," Kassmeier said. "It wasn't always pretty, but you've got to find a way to win when it's not pretty, and I thought we did enough things down the stretch."
Battle Creek finished less than 25% from the field (10 of 41), while Norfolk Catholic finished 36.1% (13 of 36) from the field but had to overcome 23 turnovers to secure the win. The Bravettes played without sophomore Sami Wemhoff, who averages a team-best 12.7 points per game but is out with an injury.
"There's no doubt about it — she is a really good basketball player for us," Battle Creek girls coach Kobe Lade said. "But I really feel like we have girls on our team who are capable of stepping up and taking advantage of those opportunities that are being presented to them."
For a while, it seemed like a repeat of Thursday night’s loss to Humphrey St. Francis for Norfolk Catholic when it started the second half with six turnovers and missed its first three field goals. But the Knights, and Robles in particular, ensured no repeat occurrence would happen.
Wattier hit a 3 off a Corr assist for an 18-17 lead with 2:45 left in the third quarter, but Battle Creek answered with buckets from Wehrle and Abbie Erickson to regain the lead less than 45 seconds later.
Robles started her personal run with a putback, a steal and then a basket off a Corr assist, all in a span of 32 seconds. That, ending with 1:03 left in the third quarter, proved to be the final lead change of the game at 22-21.
Robles hit a 3 and added a 15-foot jumper to begin the fourth quarter.
"She's that kind of a scorer. We've seen it in practice a lot," Kassmeier said. "She can do it on the move, she can do it off a pull-up, she's able to get off an offensive rebound and putback, and I think she did all of those down the stretch."
Robles said that run came thanks to her instincts.
"I wasn't thinking much. When I don't think, I do better," Robles said.
Zohner, who had a team-best 14 points for Battle Creek, hit a 3 to end her team's scoring drought that lasted 5:57 and put the Bravettes within 27-24 with 4:03 left. Robles answered with a 3 and another basket before Wattier's turnaround jumper with 2:31 left put the Knights up 34-25. Zohner hit another 3 to keep the Bravettes within striking distance over the final 2:15.
"We're going to be the ones trying to set the intensity. That's what we wanted our identity to be at the start of the year," Lade said.
Both teams seemed to be mirror images with a heavy reliance on defense.
That appeared at the outset, when they started a combined 0 for 7 from the field until Saylor Fischer's 3-pointer off an inbounds play.
Robles hit a 3 off an inbounds play, but the Bravettes scored the final eight points of the first quarter to take the lead. It was the first of seven ties or lead changes in the first half alone.
"It was a little bit ugly at times. There's no doubt about that," Lade said. "But both teams were just battling."
The final one came when Fischer drove to the 3-point line and dished to Morgan Miller, who took a couple of dribbles and fired a shot from the elbow just before the buzzer for a 15-13 halftime lead.
"We finally made a couple of shots, and that's big," Kassmeier said. "You can't replace that part of it."
ONE NIGHT AFTER the Norfolk Catholic boys managed just six points in the entire first half and a season-low 34 points at Wayne, the Knights scored seven points in the first 4:45 and led the entire way.
But it wasn't until after Battle Creek had pulled to within 34-29 with 6:55 left that the hosts pulled away for good.
"We played with them for about 24 minutes or so," Battle Creek boys coach Matt Rudloff said.
Karter Kerkman finished with a game-high 18 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Nolan Fennessy had nine points and seven rebounds, while Mason Timmerman had six steals and three assists to go with four points. The Knights came up big defensively all game long, forcing 15 steals and blocking four shots.
In turn, Battle Creek missed its final eight field-goal attempts. The Braves finished 34.4% (11 of 32) from the field, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range. Norfolk Catholic was 44.4% (20 of 45), including 5 of 21 from deep.
"That's a credit to the guys. They're extremely coachable," Manzer said. "They love our defense. They love to play defense. And it shows. That's really our identity."
Norfolk Catholic, ranked fifth in Class C, seemed to pull away in the first half.
Timmerman found Max Hammond with a long pass for a fast-break deuce, then Triston Hoesing drilled a 3, Carter Janssen filled in a putback and Braeden Burbach's block led to a Kerkman 3-point play for a 23-12 lead with 44.8 seconds left in the first half.
Jaxon Kilmurry, who had a team-best 13 points, hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter before a Will Hamer jumper put the Braves within 34-29 with 6:55 to play. Kerkman answered with a 3-pointer off a Hammond assist to begin the game-deciding stretch.
"We hit some shots. That's what it came down to," Rudloff said.
Kerkman then found Fennessy for a conventional 3-point play for a 40-29 lead with 5:50 left, tying the largest lead of the game until that point. Timmerman hit a layup a minute later, and then Hoesing and Fennessy hit putbacks on consecutive possessions for a 49-20 lead with 2:20 remaining.
"When we have five guys who are looking to score and attack, we're a lot better unit," Manzer said. "It also helps when you hit shots."
GIRLS
Battle Creek 8 5 8 12 — 33
Norfolk Catholic 6 9 7 14 — 36
BATTLE CREEK (5-5): Sophie Humphrey 2-5 0-0 5, Jadyn Buckendahl 0-2 0-2 0, Addi Taake 1-3 0-2 3, Mya Zohner 4-12 2-2 14, Tylar Humphrey 1-6 0-0 2, Reagan Brummels 0-3 0-0 0, Abbie Erickson 1-4 1-2 3, Jaid Wehrle 2-6 2-4 6. Totals: 10-41 5-12 33.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-5): Kenzie Janssen 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Hoesing 0-1 0-0 0, Addison Corr 0-6 1-3 1, Aubrey Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Channatee Robles 7-12 2-2 19, Hanna Brummer 0-0 0-0 0, Saylor Fischer 2-6 0-0 6, Morgan Miller 2-3 0-0 4, Jacey Wolf 0-1 0-0 0, Sidonia Wattier 2-5 1-3 6. Totals: 13-36 4-8 36.
BOYS
Battle Creek 8 6 10 6 — 30
Norfolk Catholic 12 11 9 19 — 51
BATTLE CREEK (4-5): Blake Borchers 2-6 2-2 6, Tyler Hassler 0-0 0-0 0, Boden Obst 0-1 1-2 1, Ethan Hintaz 1-4 0-0 3, Jaxon Kilmurry 5-11 0-0 13, MJ Wragge 0-2 0-0 0, Jaxon Mettler 0-1 1-2 1, Cameron Korth 0-1 0-0 0, Will Hamer 3-5 0-0 6, Parker Clausen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-32 4-6 30.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (6-3): Mason Timmerman 2-4 0-0 4, Nolan Fennessy 4-5 1-1 9, Carter Janssen 1-2 1-2 3, Max Hammond 3-7 0-0 7, Cam Borgmann 1-2 0-2 2, Triston Hoesing 2-7 3-4 8, Braeden Burbach 0-0 0-0 0, Karter Kerkman 7-17 1-1 18, Kade Pieper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-45 6-10 51.