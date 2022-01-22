The Norfolk boys and girls basketball teams were both within striking distance in the second half of their respective games against state-ranked Lincoln Pius X squads Saturday afternoon.
The 10-5 Pius X boys–a talented squad with 9 seniors among its 11-player roster–entered the contest ranked No. 7 in Class A, while the girls team holds the fifth spot in the Class A ratings with a 12-3 record.
Ultimately, the Thunderbolts asserted themselves offensively and defensively to win both contests–downing the Panthers 75-48 in the boys game after defeating the Norfolk girls 57-35 earlier.
Although a Kamari Moore 3–his third of the first quarter–and a last second drive by freshman Chase Swanson gave the Panthers a 15-14 lead to end the first quarter, Norfolk struggled to keep pace offensively with the Thunderbolts, trailing 33-23 at halftime.
“Norfolk did a really good job of hitting some shots early,” Pius X boys coach Brian Spicka said. “We were a little lackadaisical out there defensively at times, but their offense does that to you. Kamari Moore is a really good shooter, one of the best shooters in the state, and he got off to a good start there, propelling them forward.”
The Pius X boys started their march to victory in the middle of the third quarter after Norfolk freshman Chase Swanson assisted teammates Taelin Baumann and Jack Borgmann on baskets inside to bring the Panthers to within eight, at 40-32 with just under four minutes left in the period.
The Thunderbolts began executing more efficiently offensively inside and out with 26 points coming from the 6-foot 7 Hastreiter twins–with Jack contributing 15 points and Sam 11. The pair led Pius X in scoring with 21 and 18 points, respectively. Another 6-foot 6 senior, Brady Christiansen, totaled 12 points, 10 in the second half.
The burst of points helped Pius X build a 49-37 advantage at the end of the third quarter, then continued into the final period where the Thunderbolts outscored Norfolk 26-11 to put the finishing touches on the 75-48 win.
“It took our guys a little bit to get going, but once we did I really liked how we executed–especially in that fourth quarter,” Spicka said. “I like our pieces; they’re really starting to play well together. We’ve been preaching process over results, and if the process continues to move forward, the results will come.”
Pius X finished the game with 27 made field goals in 38 attempts–53 percent–and converted 12 of 16 free throws.
“Going into the fourth quarter, they decided they’ve got four high college basketball players, with big guys inside,” Panthers coach Matt Shelsta said. “If we don’t hit every shot, and they come back and score, we don’t answer and they score, (their lead) just kind of balloons in the fourth quarter. But I was proud of our guys’ effort.”
“I thought we did a great job against their pressure, with nine or 10 turnovers when we have 16 or 17 normally,” he said. “These guys put pressure on us, so I was very proud of our guys for handling the ball and being tough with it. They’re so efficient they kind of wear you down.”
Moore finished the game with 17 points to lead Norfolk in scoring, with Borgmann adding 10.
Although the Norfolk girls only led once, at 4-3 in the first quarter, the Panthers closed to within five points twice–once in the third quarter, when Cameryn Skiff finished a pick-and-roll assist from Tessa Gall and added the ‘and-one’ free throw to cut the deficit to 30-25, and again in the fourth when Gall’s three-point play had Norfolk trailing 40-35 with six minutes left in the game.
However, Pius X outscored the Panthers 10-0 during the next three minutes on two-straight baskets by Adison Markowski and back-to-back 3s by Charlee Hagedown and Makenna Lesiak, then added seven more points on three field goals in the final moments while Norfolk managed just two points on 2 of 7 free throw success to finish out the Thunderbolts’ 57-35 win.
Four players scored eight or more points for Pius X, with Markowski’s 14 and Lily Hodge’s 12 leading the way. The Thunderbolts made 21 of 47 shots from the field (45 percent), including 12 of 27 3-point tries (44 percent) that produced 36 of the Pius X 57-point total.
Offensive production was difficult for Norfolk which made just 11 of 42 field goal attempts–26 percent–and 12 of 19 free throws. Erin Schwanebeck was the only Panther to reach double-figures with 13 points.
“Missing close-in shots early changed the complexion a little bit, but I thought we set the tone by attacking the glass–we just weren’t able to convert,” Norfolk girls coach Jared Oswald said. “We were trying to switch up our defense, to give them different looks. We had a couple opportunities to get it under five points, but we couldn’t score, and then they hit two 3s in a row.”
“It’s frustrating to work that hard to get it down to five,” he said. “Then, two 3s and it feels like you have a big mountain to climb again. Defensively, we let the wrong people get shots a couple times in the third and fourth quarter.”
Boys game
Lincoln Pius X 14 19 16 26 – 75
Norfolk 15 8 14 11 – 48
Lincoln Pius X (10-6): Jared Bohrer 2-2 0-0 6, Tommy Dworak 1-1 0-0 3, Jack Reling 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Noel 0-0 2-2 2, James Frank 1-1 0-0 2, Brady Christiansen 4-6 4-6 12, Sam Hastreiter 7-12 4-5 18, Jack Hastreiter 8-10 1-1 21, Jackson Kessler 2-3 1-2 7, Treyson Anderson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 27 38 12-16 75.
Norfolk (2-12): Kamari Moore 4-12 5-6 17, Taelin Baumann 1-2 0-0 2, Chase Swanson 1-5 4-6 6, Easton Sullivan 1-2 0-0 2, Tanner Eisenhauer 2-4 1-2 6, Jack Borgmann 5-10 0-0 10, Colby James 1-5 0-0 3, Brett Reestman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 16-41 11-15 48.
Girls game
Lincoln Pius X 12 14 13 18 – 57
Norfolk 4 15 11 7 – 37
Lincoln Pius X (12-3): Lily Hodge 4-8 0-0 12, Tenley Heimes 1-1 0-0 3, Brynn Sebek 3-5 0-0 9, Makenna Lesiak 3-5 1-1 8, Sara Iburg 1-4 0-0 2, Adison Markowski 5-12 2-3 14, Charlee Hagedorn 2-5 0-0 5, Madelyn Navrkal 1-4 0-0 2, Sidda Hagedorn 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 21-47 3-4 57.
Norfolk (3-11): Amber Schwanebeck 0-2 0-0 0, Tasha Eisenhauer 0-2 2-7 2, Tessa Gall 1-6 1-1 3, Abbigail Long 2-3 0-1 4, Erin Schwanebeck 3-12 6-6 13, Cameryn Skiff 2-12 3-4 7, Lauren Hinrichs 3-5 0-0 8. Totals: 11-42 12-19 37.