RANDOLPH — Jenny Gubbels-Dickes grew up on her dad’s family farm near Randolph — and today she is running the operation.
“When my dad died in 2013, I quickly realized what my mom and dad worked for all their life would go away if someone didn’t step up,” Gubbels-Dickes said.
Having three sisters and no brothers, Gubbels-Dickes decided it was up to her.
“I have fond memories of working and hunting beside Dad while growing up,” Gubbels-Dickes said. “I have always loved being outside.”
With her mom’s support, Gubbels-Dickes decided her job taking X-rays was not a deal-breaker but keeping the family farm operating was. Her mom also encouraged her to continue with her service in the Air National Guard as additional financial support for her family.
Gubbels-Dickes is a 17-year Air National Guardsman and mother to three children. Her husband, John, is also a member of the Guard but in the Army division and works for the City of Randolph.
“The Guards have taught me to be very organized,” Gubbels-Dickes said. She laughed as she added she planned the birth of two of her children around harvest season.
As a flight superintendent, Gubbels-Dickes has learned to handle responsibilities and lead the 24 guardsmen in her charge. They handle any amenities soldiers may need, including mortuary services, hotels and even search and rescue missions.
Handling those duties along with keeping records and spreadsheets taught Gubbels-Dickes to be a good manager and how to develop financial spreadsheets.
“I know I am not physically able to do things like a man does, but I am a good manager,” Gubbels-Dickes said.
Unfortunately, she lost some of the acres her dad farmed and her first decision with the five irrigation pivots she ended up with was to sell all the machinery except for the harvesting equipment.
Fall harvest is her favorite time of the year and she loves being in the combine.
Interestingly enough, Gubbels-Dickes’ husband helps maybe 30 hours a year when she is in a pinch at harvest time and needs a driver for her semi.
The other advantage Gubbels-Dickes feels she has is after working with many years of government red tape, going to the Farm Service Agency to find programs to assist farmers is a piece of cake.
“Thanks to the Guard, I’ve learned to be a good manager, and I know if I have the right tools, I can make it work,” Gubbels-Dickes said. “I also have gotten good at financials and know my return on investment to the penny.”
It wasn’t hard for Gubbels-Dickes to find someone to hire to plant her fields and she does ask for help when she needs it. She has a few mentors, other farmers who are good, reliable friends she believes want her to succeed, who answer questions or give advice. She doesn’t let working as a woman in a man’s world slow her down, and respect will come if she gives it time.
Even though she worked alongside her dad for many years, she had to learn to do repairs. She has a friend who showed her how to do some of her own repairs to save money. Surprisingly, now she has a fellow farmer who talks to her about difficulties he was having when combining and asks what she sets her combine to avoid that.
Gubbels-Dickes doesn’t look at her neighbor’s fields or what he’s doing or what pickup he’s driving. She thrives not on the competition but on watching the return on investment she gets.
Gubbels-Dickes just returned from her summer Guard duty where she now has attained the rank of master sergeant E8, which can be time consuming at times. She often has teleconferences to conduct, and the flooding last year demanded time in service.
In the morning when Gubbels-Dickes heads to the farm, she smiles as she meets her mom on the road back to town to her job at the nursing home. Someday she hopes they will switch and her mom will live in town and she and her family will live on the farm.
“One thing I learned to appreciate from my service is the opportunity to have the freedom of living in the country,” Gubbels-Dickes said. “I have seen too many people trapped in the cities. I love farm life.”