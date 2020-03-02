SHELBY — There was no reason to believe Randolph had a chance with its offense sputtering along as Deshler kept hitting 3-pointers throughout the first 2½ quarters of their Class D2-8 district final Monday night.
Until, almost suddenly, there was belief. That turned into a chance. That turned into an improbable 15-2 rally for Randolph that forced overtime.
The Cardinals completed a stunning comeback with the final 10 points in dropping ninth-seeded Deshler 47-39 in the Class D2-8 district final Monday night hosted by Shelby-Rising City.
“It's everything. We seniors have worked so hard for it,” senior guard Carter Schnoor said after scoring a team-high 23 points. “Ever since we've been little kids, it's been our dream to get to Lincoln.”
It was a remarkable turnaround by Randolph, which trailed 35-22 after Deshler's eighth 3-pointer of the game with 4½ minutes left in the third quarter. But from there, the Cardinals outscored the Dragons 25-4 over the last 16 minutes, 30 seconds of game time — the rest of the third quarter, all of the fourth quarter, and all of the four-minute overtime period.
It would be easy to look at the offensive plays during such a game-changing scoring run. But if you talk to players or coaches, the first thing they pointed to that spearheaded the run was an increased emphasis on its pressure defense.
“Our defense was incredible,” Schnoor said. “That definitely won us the game”.”
Deshler ended 41.7% (15 of 36) and enjoyed a 25-14 advantage in rebounding, but that press led to Randolph's 21-8 advantage in turnovers and 15 steals by the Cardinals which in turn led to transition buckets.
“We got after them on the defensive end and changed the tempo of the game,” Randolph coach Mark Anderson said. “It seems that the times we've been behind in January and February, we got after it defensively and changed the tempo, and they started stopping and not really doing what they probably like to do, took them out of their rhythm on offense.
“It helped our offense. It picked our offense up, which typically happens when we play better defense and get more active because we're not a really big team.”
Deshler's entire starting five was taller than six feet per person, including 6-foot-4 senior Adam Roth, who led the Dragons with 12 points, and 6-6 junior Trenton Buescher. There was also 6-2 junior Coltin Hansen and 6-2 freshman Gavin Nash.
But even with that height, Deshler coach Josh Nash said he was concerned about his team's guard play against the pressure. Those concerns manifested themselves throughout the night.
“I was worried about our guard play. That was the matchup that was going to be killer for us,” coach Nash said. “The lead slips away, and then we have some kids who haven't been in that situation. It was tough to get them calmed down.”
A trio of routine layups were anything but that during the extra-session battle.
The first, a scrappy steal and score by junior Justin Haselhorst late in the third quarter, turned what was at one point a 35-22 deficit into a single-digit gap. The second, a slashing drive by senior transfer Jamison Svehla with 53 seconds left in regulation, turned out to be the tying bucket that sent the game into overtime.
Senior guard Carter Schnoor, who scored a game-high 23 points, finally gave the Cardinals the lead for good when he scored with 2:30 left in overtime off a Haselhorst assist following an offensive rebound. That was Randolph's first lead since the 4:24 mark of the second quarter. Prior to that, the teams traded the lead three times in the second quarter.
“We did a great job when we had to have shots. Carter kept attacking the rim,” Anderson said. “It was alll good in the end, I guess.”
Schnoor got a quick steal, and his outlet pass led to a basket 10 seconds later by senior Keaton Backhaus for a three-point lead. Randolph finally reached a one-and-one foul situation with 2:12 left in overtime, and Schnoor hit both free throws. He added another with 51.8 seconds left, and Haselhorst added two more free throws in the final minute for the winning margin.
“We knew us seniors just needed to make plays,” Schnoor said. “We needed to make plays. They were really hot, and we needed to respond their buckets.”
Deshler scored 14-straight points, including a 10-0 run to end the first half, to take control after hitting eight of its first 12 from 3-point range. But the Dragons could only hit 2 of 16 field-goal attempts as the Cardinals chipped away.
Randolph finished 39.1% (18 of 46) from the field, led by Schnoor's 23. Backhaus had 11 points, while Haselhorst had eight points, six steals and six rebounds. Svehla added five points as just four Cardinals ended the night with points scored.
“They got us out of rhythm and played like a veteran team, a team that's been here in this position, and I think that experience paid off for them,” coach Nash said.
Deshler 8 17 10 2 2 — 39
Randolph 7 10 12 8 10 — 47
DESHLER (16-8): Holden Ruhnke 3-3 0-0 9; Coltin Hansen 3-6 0-2 6; Adam Roth 4-10 0-0 12; Gavin Nash 0-2 0-2 0; Cayden Loomis 1-7 0-0 3; Trenton Buescher 4-8 1-2 9. Totals: 15-36 1-6 39.
RANDOLPH (17-7): Carter Schnoor 9-20 3-5 23; Keaton Backhaus 5-8 0-0 11; Justin Haselhorst 2-5 3-6 8; Jamison Svehla 2-13 1-3 5. Totals: 18-46 7-14 47.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: DES 8 (Roth 4, Ruhnke 3, Loomis); RAN 4 (Schnoor 2, Backhaus, Haselhorst).