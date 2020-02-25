Randolph FFA and Ricketts

SOME RANDOLPH FFA members were able to meet and have a meal with Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday.

 Courtesy photo

Early Monday morning, the officers and adviser of the Randolph FFA Chapter headed to Lincoln to be part of a signing event with Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Six officers for the Randolph chapter and their adviser, Craig Flaming, joined FFA chapters from Norris and Waverly, the FFA Career Academy and student leaders with the state FFA organization who met Ricketts in the Governor’s Hearing Room in the Nebraska State Capitol building to celebrate the proclamation.

Ricketts talked to the students about Nebraska and its leading business, agriculture. Growing Nebraska through agriculture is vital to the state.

Just as the FFA organization in Nebraska hopes to raise the number of FFA chapters to 200, so do agricultural interests build Nebraska through industry, as well as in the cornfield. He sees a strong starting point with the young Nebraskans in FFA.

The day’s event, which is celebrated annually with the governor, was planned by the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, working in cooperation with the governor’s office.

The entire event came about innocently. A casual invitation to the governor from one of the officers in the Randolph chapter to join them for pizza turned into a formal luncheon invitation in the governor’s mansion for the Randolph chapter with Ricketts.

Chapter officers were treated to lasagna and all the trimmings, as well a face-to-face visit with the governor.

A formal setting turned into a friendly visit, as Ricketts talked to the Randolph students about school and sports, siblings, home life, Husker football and his family’s baseball team, the Chicago Cubs.

The event also included a ceremony proclaiming Feb. 22-29 as National FFA Week.

