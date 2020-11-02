Randolph ceremony honors final four Civil War soldiers

Chiseled in Indiana limestone, the soldier stands at parade rest, the butt of his musket settled on the ground in front of him. All other monuments at the Randolph Public Cemetery encircle and salute him, as silent as he is, including those of Civil War soldiers who once appeared in similar uniform.
Four of these soldiers — Norton Dowling, John McClain, Fred Weber and Edward W. Leicy — were honored in a special ceremony earlier this month.
The Last Soldier Project identifies the final Civil War soldier to be buried in each county, a national push of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, a current-day organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of those who fought to save the Union.
Each state across the nation recognizes these last soldiers in a particular fashion. In Northeast Nebraska, they are memorialized with a special ceremony led by Norm Weber of Wisner, commander of the Wisner-based Harrison Camp of the SUVCW.
Weber recently ran across a program from the 1930s, telling of a community celebration honoring the four veterans, all in their 80s at the time. Although the Last Soldier Project typically honors the last soldier to be buried in each of Nebraska's 93 counties, Weber made plans to honor all four. Realizing connections between the last four Cedar County veterans, Weber began to contact family members, some of whom made up the sixth generation. These family members spoke on behalf of their ancestors at the Oct. 3 ceremony, giving a history of their service and a little background on their lives.
For example, although the four veterans originated from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Illinois, they all ended up as members of the Grand Army of the Republic Post No. 352 in Randolph. Norm Weber speculated they came to the area to homestead, eventually forming the GAR Post to care for one another.
As GAR members, they met twice monthly, paid dues of $2 a year, and more than likely were fined 25 cents for any swear word heard at a meeting.
Angie Neuharth of Wisner spoke on behalf of her ancestor and Civil War soldier, Norton Dowling. Injured at the Battle of Shiloh, Dowling spent a year hospitalized. When he relocated to Randolph following the war, he wrote a military song that he sold copies of for 50 cents each.
John McClain was guarding supplies during the Battle of Bentonville during his time in the military, right after Union Gen. William T. Sherman's march through the Carolinas, and right before a horse fell on him, breaking his leg. McClain later served as commander and adjutant of Randolph's GAR. Merle Rudebusch of Lincoln, who spoke about McClain, is pleased to have a copy of his handwriting from the GAR records.
Along with leading the program, Norm Weber also related the history of his great-great-grandfather. Fred Weber was only 17 when he enlisted, serving from 1864 through 1865. His regiment was assigned to garrison duty, or guard duties, Norm Weber said.
When Fred came to Nebraska, he established Weberville, a now extinct town once located 6 miles south of Randolph. Fred Weber was instrumental in constructing an early wooden Civil War monument at the pinnacle of the Randolph Cemetery, which was later replaced by the limestone statue seen today.
Maria Leicy of Los Angeles spoke on behalf of Randolph's Last Civil War Soldier to be buried, Edward W. Leicy. She was among four generations of the Leicy family on hand for the day's observation. Serving from February 1864 through September of 1865, Edward Leicy was wounded in April 1965 at Selma, Alabama.
"As I've gotten older, I appreciate learning about him," Leicy said of her great-great-grandfather.
She called the Last Soldier ceremony “a cool honor.”
A medallion was placed at Leicy's gravestone that, through contact with a smartphone, will allow access to a website where information can be found on each of the Last Soldiers.
Members of the Randolph VFW finalized the Last Soldier program with the playing of taps and a gun salute.
"Taps have been sounded," Norm Weber said at the close. "Lights are out. Soldiers are at rest."
And speaking to the final four, who are always considered to be present to oversee such ceremonies, he gave them their last orders. "You are dismissed."