NELIGH — “It’s all I’ve ever done,” said Neligh rancher Dave Wright. “My grandpa was a rancher, my dad and then I was next in line.”
Raising a family on the farm offers multiple benefits, Wright said.
“I feel raising a family on a ranch or a farm and teaching your children responsibility, being a good neighbor and supporting your local community is the best life there can be,” Wright said. “The confidence you see in a 10-year-old who has worked by your side all day long, knowing he helped you do that, is the best feeling a guy can have.”
So Wright became an advocate for the beef industry in Nebraska because he believed it was the greatest place to live and raise a family. Along with growing his cow/calf operation, over the years Wright became involved in legislative matters because of his participation in Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska (ICON) as a member, a director and for 10 years as the board president.
Wright was also elected twice to the Nebraska Beef Council, which is the only state to elect board members to the beef council instead of being nominated or appointed by the Nebraska secretary of agriculture, and then he was appointed by former U.S. ag secretary Tom Vilsack for two three-terms on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board for a total of 14 years.
In today’s trade market, Wright is concerned with corruption. While he believes the beef in the United States is of the highest quality in the world, his biggest hang-up is the beef that is shipped into the U.S. through a large packing company owned outside of the country.
That beef, wherever it comes from, be it Brazil, somewhere in South America or elsewhere, is then run through a U.S. packing house, mixed with U.S. beef and labeled U.S. beef.
The quality of the beef from south of the border may not be up to the standards of U.S. cow/calf producers, but the U.S. producers are helpless to stop the influx into the American economy.
Certainly Wright believes more U.S. packing plants would balance the current market.
“We all know it’s more profitable to collude than to compete,” Wright said.
Wright said ranchers and farmers have been hammered by runaway inflation, and he is concerned about the effect in today’s marketplace.
“My dad sold 10 Holstein/Hereford cross bucket calves weighing 700 pounds in 1979, and he purchased a brand new four-wheel-drive pickup, a dual loader and a wench,” Wright said. “It would take 100 calves to buy a pickup alone today.”
Wright worries about his own son trying to build a cow/calf herd and realizes his son can make more money as a truck driver rather than trying to steadily increase his own cow/calf herd.
“Once these young ranchers throw in the towel, they won’t come back,” Wright said.
But Wright said beef can’t be denied as the best source for protein, iron and zinc. Doctors and trainers continually remind their patients and athletes beef is a key nutrient for their success.
“When I was younger, 10 foot tall and bulletproof, I believed raising beef cattle was what I needed to do and I wanted to,” Wright said. “But now as I get older and have seen all the corruption, I wonder if the fix is in.”