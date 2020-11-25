Ramsey heads list of Class D elites

After playing in the shadows of last year’s Class D Elite Eight captain Taylor Peter, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s 6-foot-1-inch senior middle Morgan Ramsey came into her own in 2020 as she nearly doubled her kill total from a year ago in leading the Renegades to a 33-2 record and a state runner-up finish in Class D2.
Ramsey filled up the stat sheet every night and ended the season with 520 kills, 89 solo blocks and 159 digs.
Her coach, Diane Kasselder, called her “a very athletic, all-around player.” Ramsey plays all six rotations, and many of her 520 kills came from behind the 10-foot line.
While in the front row, Ramsey and her teammates put up one of the biggest, most intimidating blocks in the entire state, regardless of class.
Ramsey was the clear choice for the captaincy despite the fact that each of the other seven members of the all-star team had outstanding seasons.
The Class D Elite Eight includes six seniors: Ramsey, her CWC teammate Ryann Haburchak, Megan Heimes of Hartington Cedar Catholic, Kayden Jueden of Hartington-Newcastle, Brenna Wagner of Summerland and Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis; and two juniors: Karley Heimes of Wynot and Addison Schneider of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Only Jueden and Weidner are repeats from last year’s Class D squad.
Both the Class C and D teams are determined by nominations by the players’ coaches, recommendations by opponents’ coaches, statistics and observations.
Four area Class D1 and D2 teams — CWC, Wynot, Humphrey St. Francis and Hartington Cedar Catholic — qualified for state, and all four have individuals on the first team. Class D2 state runner-up CWC has two players on the squad.
Ryann Haburchak, Chambers/Wheeler Central
Grade: Senior Height: 5-3 Position: Setter Statistics: 849 assists, 23 aces, 214 digs Coach Diane Kasselder: “Ryann earned first-team all-Niobrara Valley Conference and finished her career with 3,093 assists.”
Karley Heimes, Wynot
Grade: Junior Height: 6-0 Position: Outside hitter Statistics: 208 kills, 54 aces, 46 blocks Coach Tammy Wieseler: “Karley is a great leader and at top on the list for hard working. She’s a gym rat and puts in extra hours on weekends and during the summer. She has a very strong-willed personality in the best sense of the word, wanting the best for her team.”
Megan Heimes, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Grade: Senior Height: 5-2 Position: Libero Statistics: 422 digs, 26 aces, 568 serve receptions Coach Denae Buss: “Megan has put a lot of hours into perfecting her skills, and it really paid off as she was such a reliable passer and gave great effort on defense. She can read very well on defense and has an intense passion for volleyball that really helps to spark our team and keep us moving.”
Kayden Jueden, Hartington-Newcastle
Grade: Senior Height: 5-9 Position: Outside hitter Statistics: 364 kills, 462 digs, 34 aces Coach Leigh Haselhorst: “Kayden was our spitfire senior who led with tenacity all throughout the year. She pushed her team to never give up and always believe in themselves. She was our go-to player in the front row but controlled the back row with her communication and effort. She always led in digs and seemed to cover the entire floor.”
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Grade: Junior Height: 6-1 Position: Middle Statistics: 311 kills, 40 blocks, 20 aces Coach Cami Oelsligle: “Addison was our go-to player, our leader and had a work ethic that was second to none.”
Brenna Wagner, Summerland
Grade: Senior Height: 5-10 Position: Outside hitter Statistics: 32 kills, 441 assists, 371 digs Coach Rachael Cheatum: “Brenna was a strong all-around player and a go-to hitter for us. We could always count on her to come through when we needed her.”
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Grade: Senior Height: 5-10 Position: Right side Statistics: 232 kills, 45 aces, 299 digs Coach Dean Korus: “Allison was our most dominating hitter. She led us in kills and was second in ace blocks. She is one of the most prolific hitters I’ve ever coached.”
Second Team:
Name School Grade Height
Avery Cheatum Summerland Senior 5-8
Peighton Eisenmenger Humphrey St. Francis Senior 5-6
Alli Jackson Tri County Northeast Senior 5-7
Laney Kathol Hartington Cedar Catholic Senior 5-6
Tessa Metschke Chambers/Wheeler Central Senior 5-8
Allyson Selting Elgin Public/Pope John Senior 5-5
Edyn Sudbeck Wynot Senior 5-8
Brynn Wortmann Hartington Cedar Catholic Senior 5-11
Third Team:
Brynn Bargman Bloomfield Senior 5-7
Bailey Beal Randolph Sophomore 6-0
Careny Black Elkhorn Valley Junior 5-9
Carly Dickens Tri County Northeast Senior 5-1
Alissa Kosch Humphrey St. Francis Senior 5-7
MaKenna Pelster Chambers/Wheeler Central Junior 5-8
Clara Schindler Wausa Senior 5-7
Kati Topp Winside Senior 5-10
Honorable Mention:
Bloomfield: Alexandra Eisenhauer, Lauren Pinkelman; Boyd County: Audrey Mohr; Chambers/Wheeler Central: Emma Jonseth, Rachel Dierks, Michelle Koenig; Elgin Public/Pope John: Taylynne Charf, Kirsten Krebs; Lexi Bode; Elkhorn Valley: Kenzie Mosel, Kendra Larsen, Brooke Wilcox; Hartington Cedar Catholic: Makenna Noecker, Brooklyn Kuehn; Hartington-Newcastle: Erin Folkers, Olivia Grutsch, Alivia Morten; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Riley Jurgens, Paige Beller, Lexi Frauendorfer; Humphrey St. Francis: Kaylee Stricklin; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Kinsey Hall, Delaney Ehlers; Neligh-Oakdale: Trinity Kurpgeweit; O’Neill St. Mary’s: Lorissa Reiman, Hope Williamson; Osmond: Macy Aschoff, Bailey Schmit, Grace Gansebom; Plainview: Peace Akinnigbagbe, Keanu Johnson; Randolph: Keely Pinkelman, Erin Engel, Abby Schmit; Santee: DeWayna Wabashaw, Olivia Blue Bird; St. Edward: Emma Olson, Gracie Baker; Stuart: Lexi Schroder, Sydney Estill, Cadence Kramer, Taya Schmaderer; Summerland: Kyra Nilson, Hadley Cheatum; Tri County Northeast: Jordyn Carr; Walthill: Niveah Moniz-Morris Wausa: Morgan Kleinschmit, Alexa Cunningham; Winside: Brooklyn Behmer, Hope Cummins, Jackie Escalante; Wynot: Emersyn Sudbeck, Autumn Lawson.