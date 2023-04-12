After a rough first half, the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team rebounded with three goals in the second half against a ranked Ralston club on Wednesday night.
The only problem was that the Rams, listed seventh in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald, bucked back with two insurance goals in the last five minutes, taking a 6-3 decision from Memorial Field.
"They gave us a fight," Ralston coach Alexis Pacheco said. "I will say that they were definitely the better team in the second half. Two of their goals were really fantastic."
NC/LHNE freshman Edwin Alarcon gave the Knights a spark just more than two minutes into the second half with a shot that found the lower right corner of the goal. Just 48 seconds later, Hector Saqui answered for Ralston off a penalty kick.
Instead of playing out a 4-1 deficit, the Knights responded thanks to Braden Feddern. The junior captain struck with a shot from the left hash to the upper right corner of the goal off a Javier Hernandez Jr. assist in the 64th minute. Then, in the 71st minute, Feddern looped in a penalty kick from the left side into the goal to put the Knights within 4-3.
"We were hard on them in talking to them about things they needed to improve on at halftime. They came out, and they showed it," NC/LHNE coach Layne Miller said. "We did some switching of our formation, putting some new guys in different places, trying to put a little more experience in our midfield, and it showed."
Ralston then put the match out of reach. Gael Ibarra polished off a rare hat trick with a goal in the 76th minute, and then Nick Volpert finished off the scoring with one in the 79th minute.
The visitors ended with an 18-6 advantage in total shots, including a 12-6 edge in attempts on goal. Junior goal keeper Mason Maas had six saves for the Knights.
"We didn't really come out and play our game," Pacheco said. "We played it for the first half, but in the second half, we got a bit lazy."
Ralston dominated possession most of the first half, allowing just two shots on goal for NC/LHNE while the Rams had four corner-kick opportunities in the first 12 minutes and scored three goals on five shots on goal. Ralston outshot the hosts 10-2 in the first half.
Ibarra had his team's first two goals, while Jose Diaz added another.
"I think we should have scored maybe a few more times," Pacheco said.
While Ralston had played eight matches coming into Wednesday, NC/LHNE had seen the pitch just three times. The situation is more difficult when coupled with a lack of depth, Miller said.
"It's tough," he said. "We can't get the games that other teams can. And it's really tough when we don't have enough to scrimmage. You can't practice a set and see how it's going to work against a defense."
NC/LHNE travels to face The Platte, a co-op of Plattsmouth and Platteview, on Monday.
Ralston (7-2) 3 3 — 6
NC/LHNE (1-3) 0 0 — 3
Goals: (R) Gael Ibarra 3, Jose Diaz, Hector Saqui, Nick Volpert; (NC/LHNE) Braden Feddern 2, Edwin Alarcon. Assists: (R) Saqui, Diaz; (NC/LHNE) Javier Hernandez Jr. Saves: (R) Baltazar Hernandez 3; (NC/LHNE) Mason Maas 6.