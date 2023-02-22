Against all odds, we ended up with a daughter with a passion for cooking. It had nothing to do with how she was raised — that we know for sure.
Elizabeth did not cut her teeth on my cooking countertop. Just to give you an idea of why that is true, my favorite cookbooks through the years have had titles like “Fast and Easy Meals for a Crowd.” Our family qualified as a crowd and was served items such as “Easy One Dish Lasagna” and “Three Ingredient Enchiladas.” If a dish took longer than 15 minutes to prepare before it was flopped into a Crock-Pot, frying pan or oven, it wasn’t going to be made in my kitchen. I wasn’t all that interested in unbelievable flavor and the unforgettable cookie, resulting in dishes that were invariably on the bland side. Many of the red containers of spices in the cupboard had long outlived their shelf life. I would say a few might have been purchased before Elizabeth was even born and held as much remaining flavor as a little sawdust might.
After years of pretty much nondescript meals, the kids left for college and were satisfied eating ramen noodles and tuna for most meals. It was just food that needed to be purchased as cheaply as possible, prepared as quickly as doable and eaten with little expectation for exquisite taste. We weren’t chefs by any stretch of the imagination.
Then COVID came and changed everyone’s view on food. We found that since we were spending more time at home, we had a little more occasion to cook and a little more time to savor what was served. We ordered meal services where a subscription delivered all the ingredients and the directions to make wonderful meals. It was like putting together a craft and then enjoying eating it, too. Of everyone in our family, though, it was Elizabeth who found out she had a passion for preparing and enjoying really tasty food. A couple of years later and we are still enjoying the benefits.
When there’s a family gathering, it’s Elizabeth who gets up early in the morning and starts doing meal prep, making roux and clarifying things I didn’t know needed clarifying. We watch in awe and then drool over her creamy stuffed French toast and bacon braised Brussels sprouts. What are these foods, and why has no one ever told us about them?
We’re quickly getting spoiled with wonderful meals when we visit her and the little baggies of homemade granola sent home with us when we go home.
Now when I’m making chili, I get tips from Elizabeth to make it a little extra good. I called her one morning for directions on how to make the best avocado toast. It’s the best to finally have a cook in the family, especially when it’s not me.