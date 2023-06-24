Dawson Raabe didn’t have a storybook ending to his high school athletic career.
He had three of them.
First, the Pierce senior played in his usual positions on the lines for the Bluejays’ football season opener, coming back just five months after surgery because of a torn ACL suffered during a district wrestling match.
Then, he became the Class C heavyweight wrestling champion, capping off a brief career in the sport that more or less lasted for a total of six months.
Finally, after missing his junior season in track and field, Raabe won the Class B gold medal in the discus after needing to qualify for the state meet finals on his last preliminary round throw after scratching on his first two attempts.
“It’s pretty crazy,” said Pierce wrestling coach and assistant football coach Tyler Legate. “Thinking coming off 4½ months post-operation, we didn’t even know if he’d have a season there for a little bit. Then it parlayed into a handful of championships. It’s a testament to his good attitude, work ethic and staying with the process.”
For his performance, Raabe has been selected as the Daily News’ boys athlete of the year.
Even a month after his successful senior season concluded, Raabe is still amazed by how everything turned out for him.
“It’s really surreal coming from blowing my ACL junior year of wrestling and not knowing if I would get a football season at all to somehow find a way to come back in five months, winning it all and everything rolling from there,” he said.
MARK BRAHMER said he knew Raabe might be a special athlete since he was little because he became familiar with the classmate of his son, Ben. But it was on the first first day of high school football practice that the coach knew just how special he was.
“He’s really smart. He’s a natural athlete,” Brahmer said. “For a big man, he has tremendous feet. He was a pretty good basketball player because he can move and play defense. For a big man, he’s fluent in terms of his movement — not rigid at all, can bend well.
“He has great strength, but there’s a lot of big, strong guys out there. He’s a great athlete for a big man. If he’s 185 pounds, he’s probably playing quarterback. But he’s a 285-pound guy, depending on whether it’s before or after breakfast.”
But after suffering his knee injury in February of last year, there were plenty of questions if Raabe — who, for the record, did play quarterback for four years in flag football when he was younger — could even put on the pads again for the Bluejays.
“The first doctor we went to said it would be about nine months, so I’d be able to come back in December,” Raabe said. “So originally they told me I wouldn’t get a football season at all.
“We went and got a second opinion and found out I could come back in six months if it was perfectly healed and everything went great. We decided to take the chance and it ended up working out in our favor.”
He didn’t miss a game as Pierce went 13-0 and sent Brahmer along with the senior class out with a Class C1 state championship.
“Not many people have been able to do what he did,” Brahmer said. “Fortunately, his surgeon did a good job and then Dawson did a good job with his recovery and rehab.
“He’s obviously a difference-maker. I didn’t think we’d have him until October, but he really did well. To have him all 13 games last fall was almost like an answer to a lot of prayers.”
Raabe said he had important help during his road to recovery.
“It took a lot of rehab,” he said. “It started out three times a week here in Pierce at Hausmann Physical Therapy. I give a lot of credit to my physical therapist, Lane Rohrich. He worked really hard with me throughout the entire summer.
“I was shocked when I heard from my doctor that I could come back, but I was excited.”
He was part of an extremely motivated senior class.
“Coming from junior year and losing in the state championship, our only goal was to get back there and get the job done,” he said.
Raabe recorded 18 solo and 23 tackles for the Bluejays during their championship run. He also played center for most of his high school career, directing the offensive line from the middle.
Brahmer said he’s the type of player whose stats don’t come close to indicating his true impact to a team.
“I’d say he’s in the top three or four defensive tackles in the state of Nebraska,” he said. “Now, Dawson’s not a guy who’s going to make a lot of tackles in there or sacks, but you’re not going to find many guys who can two gap — which means control the center and both ‘A’ gaps or, if he’s on a guard, control the guard and both ‘A’ and ‘B’ gap — like he can.”
IN HIS 64TH MATCH ever — with no summer camps or anything like that — Raabe became a state wrestling champion.
Raabe capped off a 31-5 senior wrestling season by pinning JT Brands of Oakland-Craig in 3:20 in the championship match at the state tournament. That came after he won in the ultimate tiebreaker over Markey Hinrichs of Fillmore Central in the semifinals.
“A lot of time kids put pressure on themselves, but he never seemed to be one to do that,” Legate said. “Even going into his championship match at state, he was really loose. He was happy to have made it that far. Then he went out and won it.”
Raabe was a basketball player until his junior year. After comments from Legate and especially assistant coach Les Painter about his potential as a wrestler, he finally made the switch right before the winter sports season began.
“Dawson is very athletic,” Legate said. “Anytime you look at him, you might think he’s a squatty person, but I’ve always known that he has very good feet. Us wrestling coaches knew if he every came out, he’d be good.
“He kept getting better and better and better each week he was on the mat. His feet allowed to do that and his strength, and he’s a really smart kid. If you told him something one time, he’d have it.”
Raabe took to his new sport right away. He advanced to the district final his first season when his ACL tear kept him from competing at the state championships.
Then there was the question of his senior year.
“I remember being in fall (football) camp thinking, we don’t need him right away, just hold back,” Legate said. “But he kept coming every day and he did what he could to slowly work his way back. I prayed a lot for him, not for football, but for himself so he could get through the year.
“I didn’t care if he came back out for wrestling or not. I didn’t know if he would. At the end of football, he said, ‘Yeah, I’m coming out.’ ”
For Raabe, it wasn’t a question.
“After junior year, I fell in love with the sport,” he said. “A lot of people thought I wasn’t going to (go out) after I blew (the knee) out, but I decided right after junior year I was going to.”
Legate said he felt that Raabe took a few losses early in the season that he probably shouldn’t have. But after that, his confidence kept growing and so did his win total.
“At the beginning, I was still being safe with my knee and getting used to wearing the brace while wrestling,” Raabe said. “As the season went on, it got a lot easier to not think about it and wrestle like I could.”
That culminated with a celebration in Omaha.
“All the hard work you put in during the season in the hot room, all the weight that you have to end up cutting every week, all the culmination of things in the end with my friends watching me up in the stands — it was awesome,” Raabe said.
Legate added, “I’m very thankful that he came through our program. It was awesome that he gave wrestling a try. It’s a crazy story of two years and ended up winning it. It’s pretty cool.”
AFTER MISSING his junior season of track and field, Raabe was happy to get one more chance at his spring sport.
“I was really looking forward to track,” he said. “I always loved throwing discus since fourth grade when I came to our local throwers camps. I was really eager after wrestling season to just get out there and break the school record at first. After that happened, it was let’s try to win state.”
Not surprisingly with how his senior year was going, Raabe did just that, claiming the Class B discus gold medal at Omaha Burke Stadium.
As track and field coach and an assistant in football and wrestling, Painter had a front-row view of Raabe’s memorable senior year.
“It was impressive,” Painter said. “It’s been awesome because I’ve got to coach him in all three sports, so to watch him cap it off like that (in the discus) was special.
“Knowing on his third throw if he didn’t have a good throw, he wouldn’t even make finals, he was able to handle that pressure and end up getting first. That tells you the kind of kid that he is. The pressure never did get to him, and I will say that’s a culmination of all the things he’s been through with football, wrestling and his torn ACL.”
After fouling his first two attempts, Raabe had one more try to put himself in the top nine and advance to the finals. His throw of 151 feet put him in second.
After dropping to fourth place after the first round of throws in the finals, Raabe unleashed his winning throw of 161-8. He bettered that on his final attempt, going 162-11 to beat runner-up Aidan Betz of Elkhorn by 30 inches.
“He’s a quiet, confident kid. He’s an emotional kid. That’s why I say it’s so impressive what he did at state track,” Painter said. “When you’re an emotional kid and you’ve thrown two out-of-bounds, how he handled that was amazing. I was at the end watching that (third) throw, thinking ‘whew.’ That takes the pressure off. Once he made the finals and was sitting in second, that pressure was off.”
RAABE WASN’T alone when it came to outstanding three-sport athletes in Pierce’s Class of 2023. He said growing up alongside other sports-minded boys like Ben Brahmer and Abram Scholting pushed them to their high levels of success as Bluejays.
“Ever since coach Brahmer took over flag football in third grade, we’ve been competitive with each other — friendly competitive, we wouldn’t get into fights or anything,” Raabe said. “We’d always want to beat each other, and if we do, then ‘good job.’ ”
And he’s thankful for growing up in a supportive community like Pierce.
“Pierce has always been called a football town, but whatever sport is going on, there are always people there supporting it,” he said. “It’s nice to have people behind you and supporting you.”
Raabe — who will play football at the University of Sioux Falls — provided Pierce with plenty of reasons to cheer over nine months.
“You don’t see many people accomplish what he did to win a state championship in football and two individual titles, too,” Mark Brahmer said. “It’s very elite company — I’d say very few. It was exciting to watch him have success.”
Painter said: “It really is a storybook ending to everything. The thing is I don’t know if he realizes it. That makes it even better.”