ALBION — At first, Boone Central had a stranglehold of preseason Class C No. 6 Norfolk Catholic. Then the Knights struck fast and furious.
Jackson Clausen and Karter Kerkman exploded for three big touchdown runs in the second quarter, and when the teams settled down, Norfolk Catholic used its defense to prop up that rally for a season-opening 21-14 triumph Friday night at the Boone Central Athletic Complex.
“It went pretty much like I thought. I thought it would be a good football game,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “After we settled down, we played pretty good football. I think we're very even. I'm glad this one is done.”
To say that the Knights used a quick-strike attack in the second quarter might be an understatement.
Norfolk Catholic only snapped the ball nine times on offense and had the ball for 2:32 of that 12 minutes. In those nine plays, the Knights gained 204 yards — 194 of that rushing. In other words, Norfolk Catholic gained a gaudy 22.7 yards per play in the quarter.
The catalyst was the senior running back Clausen. He took the handoff and exploded up the middle for a 43-yard touchdown run with 10:01 left in the first half. Prior to that point, the Knights had gained just 37 yards of total offense.
The numbers multiplied after that thanks to the sophomore wingback Kerkman. One play after the Knights forced a turnover on downs, he took a toss down the Boone Central sideline and was off to the races for an 81-yard touchdown that suddenly tied the game.
“It was big,” Kerkman said. “Our line stepped up, and I just ran through the hole and took it to the end zone. I did what I had to do.”
Brennen Kelley picked off a Boone Central pass on the next drive, and the Knights marched four plays before Kerkman blasted free again. This time, it was a 48-yard scamper via a reverse that put Norfolk Catholic in front for good.
Kerkman had 155 yards on eight carries for the game, including 131 yards on just three tries in the first half. Clausen finished with 108 yards on 12 attempts.
“We ran the ball much more effectively, and that was a point of emphasis this year,” Bellar said. “We didn't think we ran the football well enough a year ago.”
But the Cardinals still had a chance in the waning seconds to change the outcome.
Norfolk Catholic threw incomplete on a fourth-and-4 attempt at the Boone Central 38 with 1:53 left. Quarterback Braden Benes found 6-foot-4 receiver Ryan Kramer open for a 41-yard pass, catch and run down to the 20. Three runs by Benes, including a fourth-and-inches conversion, and a spike gave the Cardinals second-and-goal at the 3 with 19.7 seconds left.
The Knights then made their last stand, harassing Benes before Austin Meikle dragged him down for a 22-yard loss. On the last play, a pass sailed out of the end zone incomplete.
“It's really disappointing,” Boone Central coach Mark Hudson said. “I felt like we were as good or a better team, and they came out and out-executed us a little bit. They made one more play than we did.”
Norfolk Catholic stopped Boone Central on downs four times Friday night, including three in the second half alone.
Boone Central drove to the Norfolk Catholic 12 on its first possession of the third quarter, but Kerkman and company broke through on fourth-and-3 to stuff a run. On its first drive of the fourth quarter, the Cardinals got to the 6, but on fourth-and-2, Norfolk Catholic stopped Boone Central fullback Cody Maricle near the line of scrimmage. In between those, the Knights missed a 34-yard field goal wide right.
“I was hoping we could hit that field goal. That would have given us a 10-point lead, and I think we had the leg for it,” Bellar said. “We just pushed it a little bit.”
IT WAS AN ominous start for Norfolk Catholic as Boone Central seized its early stranglehold.
The Knights went three-and-out on its first possession, and a poor snap gave the Cardinals the ball just 28 yards from paydirt. They methodically marched it across in eight plays for the game's first touchdown.
Later in the first quarter, Benes threw a back-shoulder pass to Kramer for a 34-yard score that made it 14-0.
“We came out and executed the game plan really well in the first quarter,” Hudson said. “We got matchups we liked, and we executed like we wanted to. We came out with good fire, and then they countered us, and we didn't respond very well.”
Game notes
* Friday's triumph marked the first time since 2018 that Norfolk Catholic won its season opener. The Knights lost to Pierce to start each of the last two seasons.
“We've had a lot of seasons where we've opened up with victories, but the last two years we did not,” Bellar said. “So it's nice to get started (with one). You feel better about yourself in the film room when you've won. But I think our kids understand there's a lot of room for improvement.”
* Norfolk Catholic finished with 354 yards of offense, but 302 of that came on the ground. Boone Central was more multiple, passing for 201 yards and rushing for 120.
“We trusted our line, trusted our assignments, and did what we had to do to win the game,” Kerkman said.
NC 0 21 0 0 — 21
BC 14 0 0 0 — 14
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
BC: Braden Benes 1 run, Ryan Kramer kick, 6:48.
BC: Kramer 34 pass from Benes, Kramer kick, 1:37.
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Jackson Clausen 43 run, Alex Prim kick, 10:01.
NC: Karter Kerkman 81 run, Prim kick, 5:37.
NC: Kerkman 48 run, Prim kick, 1:15.