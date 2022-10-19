Isaac Ochoa’s first half of his high school cross country career brought plenty of success.
He finished in fifth place in Class A for Norfolk High as a freshman and followed that up by taking sixth as a sophomore.
When his junior season comes to a close on Friday at the state meet at the Kearney Country Club, Ochoa could reach the three-fourths point as a Panther with a much, much bigger achievement.
Ochoa enters the 3 p.m. race as the odds-on favorite after winning every meet he was in against Nebraska competition other than a second-place finish in the Heartland Athletic Conference championships — which was on the same course.
Norfolk boys coach Aaron Bradley said a strong offseason helped Ochoa prepare to take his running to an even higher level.
Competing in the Nike Cross Regionals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last November — where Ochoa finished 64th in a field of 193 — proved to be an eye-opening experience against other top runners from six states.
After that, Ochoa was prepared to do what it took to become one of the best. And Bradley said once Ochoa returned from a trip to Mexico this August, he hasn’t slowed down on a process that will culminate with him chasing his top performance on Friday.
Ochoa proved that when he opened his season by placing third at the Augustana Twilight meet, racing against a talented field of runners from Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa.
Ochoa finished third in a personal-record time of 15 minutes, 6.59 seconds.
Wins followed at Omaha Central, Norfolk’s annual Lyle Moeller Invitational, Lincoln North Star and the district meet at Skyview Lake Park.
While Bradley and Ochoa have talked a lot about strategy and goals, one thing that neither has brought up is winning a state championship.
That’s not the focus — and what has been the focus has led to his season full of those first-place finishes.
“He has to run his race,” Bradley said. “I’m just having him approach every meet to run hard. Some of the coaches in our state have their kids on kind of a college training program. They don’t race hard unless it’s every 10 or 14 days. We haven’t trained that way.”
The one time Ochoa didn’t finish first in-state this year was a valuable lesson. Ochoa finished second in the HAC championships in a four-person sprint down the stretch.
“Isaac gets out and sets the pace,” Bradley said. “He has to run hard from the start. If he waits until the end, that’s to his disadvantage. Then he could get beat out by runners who are more of a sprinter.”
Ochoa got back to running his race at the district meet at Skyview Lake Park, where he defeated Fremont’s Juan Gonzalez — who placed first in the HAC meet — for the third time this season. Ochoa won by more than 35 seconds on a windy day that added to the challenges already posed by the hilly course.
Bradley said running Ochoa’s desired pace from the start would be especially important at the state meet, which is held on a fast course.
But, mainly, the coach wants Ochoa to go out and do what he’s done all season long — even if it is on a bigger stage. He doesn’t want to him to feel any extra pressure.
“I don’t want him to get too high or too low,” Bradley said “This is a goal that you have. It’s not a job. This is fun. When you graduate from college and you have to work for 30 years, that’s work.
“This is fun, so make it fun and make it challenging. The rewards will be there in the end. That’s the main thing that I’ve always said to him.”
Norfolk High qualified a pair of girls. Senior Rachel Mortimer and sophomore Abigail Foster qualified by finishing in the top 15 in the District 2 meet at Skyview Lake Park.
Foster is making her state debut while Mortimer returns after competing at state as a sophomore in 2020.
The Class A girls race caps off Friday’s state meet at 4 p.m.