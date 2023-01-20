Quality beef offered from hometown butcher

When the nation’s packing plants shut down along with most of the manufacturing industry nearly three years ago because of the pandemic, small meat processors saw a surge in business.
Farmers with cattle and hogs needing to be harvested tried anything they could, including making use of many family-operated lockers to help get their animals processed.
And when large meat processors did return to operations, many of them were at reduced capacity, allowing lockers to continue to provide customers with delicious and nutritious protein locally.
Dan and Tisha Dykstra purchased Creighton Locker in March and operate a retail business on the town’s Main Street.
The Dykstras said there is a strong demand for their product, both from farmers who want custom butchering and consumers who like to know where their beef is coming from.
Dykstra said he has butchered his whole life, starting at a young age. Before purchasing the Creighton shop, he managed a butcher shop in western Nebraska.
“We just decided to go out on our own,” Dykstra said, noting that small processors are popular now.
Dykstra and his wife did their research before taking over Creighton Locker. They have the skills needed, found a good community that had a need and enjoy the challenges that come with running a business.
They were promoting their business last week during the annual WJAG Northeast Nebraska Home & Equipment Show in Norfolk, providing samples and answering questions.
Among the offerings they sell at their USDA inspected shop are brats, beef sticks, summer sausage, jerky, luncheon meat, wieners and steaks. They also sell potato salad, pulled pork and assorted cheeses and potato sausage.
At the current time, the Dykstras process about 14 to 16 cattle a week. Their hopes are to get up to 18 to 20 a week eventually.
They employ six full-time workers and two part-time employees, including one who has worked in that building more than 50 years.
The Dykstras have noticed that there is growing interest from consumers with the meat they purchase.
“That’s one of the reasons why we decided to go USDA,” Dykstra said. “We are a USDA facility now, so you can bring your beef in and we can process it and it will have our USDA stamp on it. They can then resell it.”
Those who order to have their cattle processed can get the beef custom made to their specifications. There is a sheet that allows the customers to pick it out for halves and wholes, he said. The customer can pick among such qualities as steak thickness, 1- or 2-pound packages, among other choices.
“We have a standard cut sheet on quarters just because of the time and just because of the beef,” Dykstra said. “There is only one tri-tip per half, for example, so you really wouldn’t get that on quarters.”
Some of the popular cuts right now from customers are prime rib, brisket and pork butts for grilling. The pork butt is purchased in box and then offered for resale, as well as bacon and pork sausage. No hogs are butchered at the Creighton plant.
“We can sell you a quarter, half or whole beef,” Dykstra said. “I also have some local guys who have beef on hand, and they have really good beef. They put a lot of time into raising good, quality beef.”