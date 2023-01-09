WINSIDE — How you start and how you finish are both important to the success of a wrestling team.
The Pierce girls started Saturday with a definitive depth advantage, and the heavier group of Quad County boys finished strong as both teams came away with first-place trophies during the Winside Invitational.
The boys team title wasn’t decided until late in the medal round. Hartington Cedar Catholic set the bar at 135 points with its four champions, but it wasn’t high enough as Quad County Northeast (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Randolph) won several matches late to slip past the Trojans 142-135 for the team title.
Blaze coach Mark Lech said getting six of his wrestlers into the finals was important, especially because a few don’t usually finish that high.
“Our 170-pounder has never been to the finals before, so that was a big deal for us,” he said. “All of our bigger weights medaled, and that was a big deal at the end.”
The win that pushed the Blaze over the top actually came in the consolation finals, where 2022 state qualifier Kolby Casey overcame a semifinal loss to state-ranked Mason Topp of Winside to earn a second-period pin for third place at 220 pounds.
Topp pinned Casey midway through the third period in the semifinals, but Casey’s win over Jacob Ottis of Battle Creek JV helped the Blaze move up.
Lech said the Casey-Topp battle is one that likely will be contested again more than once down the road this season.
“Last year we beat him, and those two are just excellent wrestlers,” he said. “We’ll see each other again a few times down the road, and Colby was able to come back and get third and that pushed us over the top.”
The Blaze finished the day with three champions, getting wins from Ajay Gubbels (182), Clayton Carlson (195) and Aiden Gubbels, who upset QCNE’s varsity representative, Lance Stange, in the semis and won as an unattached wrestler. Ethan Gregory (106), Gage Jensen (160) and Justin Backer (170) all came away with runner-up honors.
The runner-up Trojans had a solid showing with four champions among their five finalists. Braeden Kleinschmit (132), Brady Hochstein (138) and Cole Bensen (170) all ran through their brackets undefeated, while Maverick Heine was a perfect 4-0 in round-robin action at 106 pounds.
Osmond’s Robert Aschoff (126) and Daven Whitley of Lyons-Decatur Northeast (220) were the other varsity winners in the boys division. Junior varsity wrestlers who won individual titles included Corbin Pfeil (113) and Clayton Carlson (195) of Pierce, Battle Creek’s Hudson Last (145), Conner Neuhalfen (152) and Casey Schnebel (160) and Millard North’s Sam Kanoski (120).
IN THE GIRLS division, Pierce showed little wear from having competed in the 51-team Norm Manstedt Classic two days earlier in Columbus, running away with the team title with 10 individual champions and 17 finalists on the day.
The Bluejays finished an impressive third at the Manstedt tournament on Thursday, but coach Les Painter was happy to see his kids’ effort on Saturday.
He said Saturday was the first time all the girls on the team were in their projected weight classes, and they showed improvement even after having competed just two days earlier.
“To see the improvement we’ve made from Christmas to here, we’re starting to see the little things we’ve been working on in practice happen on the mat, and that puts a smile on my face,” he said.
The Bluejays had a wrestler in each of the 12 brackets that were contested (no wrestlers competed at 145 and 190 pounds).
Winning for the Bluejays were Icis Sackville (100), Hadleigh Collison (115), Isabelle Skrdla (120), Maggie Painter (125), Angeline Skrdla (130), Haylee Miller (135), Isabelle Kuehler (145), Claudia Riggert (155), Katelyn Gubbels (170) and Mariah Eckert (235). Runner-up finishes went to Mia Sackville (105), Jayan Sackville (110), Savannah Beutler (120), Sami Painter (125), Hayle DeBoer (130), Lainey Jensen (135) and Candace Miller (155).
With a limited number of girls in each bracket, all were wrestled as round-robin or, in the case with only two wrestlers entered, a best-of-three head-to-head setup. Alyssa Petersen of Homer and Kristi Raue of Bancroft-Rosalie both won their best-of-three brackets at 105 and 110 pounds, respectively.
Winside Invitational
Boys team standings
Quad County NE 142, Hartington CC 135, Battle Creek JV 119, Millard North JV 94, Pierce JV 85.5, Riverside 85, Winside 73.5, Lyons-Decatur NE 72, Winnebago, 58, Osmond 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 27, Tri County NE 20, Homer 17, Ponca 9, Niobrara-Verdigre 4.
Championship results
106: Maverick Heine, HCC, 4-0; Ethan Gregory, QCNE, 3-1 (round robin). 113: Corbin Pfeil, PJV, dec. Landon Carlson, Winside, 11-6. 120: Sam Kanoski, MNJV, 2-0; Dawson Kollars, Homer, 0-2 (head-to-head). 126: Robert Aschoff, Osmond, maj. dec. Adain Robles, Winnebago, 13-3. 132: Braeden Kleinschmit, HCC, tech. fall Korbin Carlson, Winside, 16-1. 138: Brady Hochstein, HCC, pinned Des Dhaenens, MNJV, 4:53. 145: Hudson Last, BCJV, pinned Ted Hemmingsen, Riverside, 4:00.
152: Conner Neuhalfen, BCJV, dec. Tye Dozler, Riverside, 11-8. 160: Casey Schnebel, BCJV, pinned Gage Jensen, QCNE, 4:49. 170: Cole Bensen, HCC, maj. dec. Justin Backer, QCNE, 12-3. 182: Ajay Gubbels, QCNE, pinned Weston Heine, HCC, 2:28. 195: Clayton Carlson, PJV, pinned Zavien Buol, PJV, 1:16. 220: Daven Whitley, LDNE, pinned Mason Topp, Winside, 2:15. 285: Aiden Gubbels, QCNE, 3-0; Landen Redding, LDNE, 2-1 (round robin).
Consolation results
106: Hunter Rutten, Riverside, 2-2; Luke Handley, MNJV, 1-3 (round robin). 113: Patrick Burtt, Winnebago, pinned David Schild, LDNE, :38. 120: No match. 126: Kent Kuchman, MNJV, over Carter Olson, QCNE, medical forfeit. 132: Trevor Carraher, Riverside, over Bryan Isom, TCNE, forfeit. 138: Damein Roan, Riverside, pinned Cooper Behmer, Winside, 2:49. 145: Bryce Lindstrom, PJV, maj. dec. Dominic True, Osmond, 15-3.
152: Gavin Wortman, QCNE, pinned Ayden Dolezal, B-R, 3:15. 160: Kale Korth, HCC, pinned Landen Cooper, B-R, :39. 170: Wyatt Nierodzik, BCJV, pinned Anthony Castillo, PJV, :44. 182: Jared Doxey, Winnebago, pinned Juan Garcia, LDNE, 3:56. 195: Brayden McFadden, MNJV, pinned Carson Bolz, Osmond, 4:50. 220: Kolby Casey, QCNE, pinned Jacob Ottis, BCJV, 2:22. 285: Lance Stange, QCNE 1-2; Shayde Semm, PJV, 0-3 (round robin).
Girls team standings
Pierce 212, Homer 52, Winnebago 31, Niobrara-Verdigre 20, Bancroft-Rosalie 18, Tri County NE 14, Winside 13, Quad County NE 11.
Championship results
100: Icis Sackville, Pierce, 2-0; Tyley Jump, Homer, 1-1 (round robin). 105: Alyssa Petersen, Homer, 2-1; Mia Sackville, Pierce, 1-2 (head-to-head). 110: Kristi Raue, B-R, 2-1; Jayan Sackville, Pierce, 1-2 (head-to-head). 115: Hadleigh Collison, Pierce, 2-0; Makenna Owens, Homer, 0-2 (head-to-head). 120: Isabelle Skrdla, Pierce, 4-0; Savannah Beutler, Pierce, 3-1 (round robin). 125: Maggie Painter, Pierce, 2-0; Sami Painter, Pierce, 1-1 (round robin). 130: Angeline Skrdla, Pierce, 4-0; Hayle DeBoer, Pierce, 3-1 (round robin).
135: Haylee Miller, Pierce, 2-0; Lainey Jensen, Pierce, 1-1 (round robin). 140: No matches. 145: Isabelle Kuehler, Pierce, 2-0; Avani Wilkie, Winnebago, 0-2 (head-to-head). 155: Claudia Riggert, Pierce, 2-0; Candace Miller, Pierce, 1-1 (round robin). 170: Katelyn Gubbels, Pierce, 3-0; Calie Cockburn, TCNE, 2-1 (round robin). 190: No matches. 235: Mariah Eckert, Pierce, 2-0; Ricarda Littlewalker, Winnebago, 1-1 (round robin).
Consolation results
100: Danika Runnels, N-V, 0-2 (round robin). 105: No match. 110: No match. 115: No match. 120: Alanna McKeown, Pierce, 2-2; Emily Jaeger, Winside, 1-3 (round robin). 125: Chloe Reynolds, N-V, 0-2 (round robin). 130: Emily Olson, QCNE, 2-2; Cecilia McCormick, N-V, 1-3 (round robin).
135: Stephanie Naeve, Winside, 0-2 (round robin). 140: No matches. 145: No match. 155: Faith Slavin, Homer, 0-2 (round robin). 170: Acacia Earth, Winnebago, 1-2; Shaylee Gardner, Pierce, 0-3 (round robin). 190: No matches. 235: Lauren Ueding, Pierce, 0-2 (round robin).