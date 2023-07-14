My husband and I passed — but barely.
Our final score was an admittedly pathetic 74% — that’s with rounding up.
The test was prepared by a friend for a post-wedding reception. He and his wife got 17 out of 19 questions correct, and I badly wanted to beat that because I am competitive — definitely more so than my husband, Kyle, who filled out the test simply to appease me. This is why we both gave the same answer to the question “Who is more competitive?” — “Sheila.”
For a number of other questions, it was equally easy for both of us to respond “Sheila”: “Who is the more stubborn?” “Who takes the longest to get ready in the morning?” “Who likes sweets more?” “Who sleeps later?” “You go to a restaurant — who will tip more?”
On the other hand, we agreed that the answer to “Who is the faster runner?” and “Which of you relishes morning more?” was “Kyle.”
Other questions had a clear answer, but more by default. For example, the answer to the question “You each have a $10 bill — who is more likely to spend it?” was “Sheila,” but not because I spend money indiscriminately. Rather, Kyle avoids shopping at all costs (pun not necessarily intended, but it worked out nicely). Likewise, the answer to the question “Who is better at playing games?” was “Sheila,” but not because Kyle is bad at games. Rather, he avoids playing games at all costs.
And both of us put “Sheila” for “Who is the better cook?” question — mostly because I do more of it than Kyle does.
I chose a few answers with prayers that I was “guessing” correctly (“correctly” meaning the same way as Kyle answered). For example, although it may seem difficult to believe, the answer to “Who planned your first date?” is kind of iffy, hinging on what actually counted as our first date. “Who asked for the second date?” was, thus, similarly iffy. Right or wrong, we both chose “Sheila” for the former and “Kyle” for the latter.
Semantics gave me pause on two questions: “Who is more romantic?” and “Between the two of you, who is wiser?” Based on how quickly he answered, I’m guessing that Kyle didn’t deliberate. Regardless, we managed to come up with the same answers: “Sheila” for the former and “Kyle” for the latter.
Of the four we missed, there were three for which each of us wrote our own name as the answer: “Who laughs more?” “Which of you is moodier?” “Who is the more adventurous traveler?”
There is a lot of room for interpretation on the first two, but I wasn’t laughing and was a bit moody when Kyle explained that even though I fly somewhat often and have gone on cruises overseas and he only wants to drive and stay in this geographic area, I am less adventurous because I sleep on road trips.
I am rather ashamed to admit that we missed “Who said ‘I love you’ first?” I don’t know what this says about us, but I answered “Kyle” and he answered “Sheila.” I also don’t know what it says about us that after comparing answers, we both admitted we couldn’t remember the specific circumstances of our first declaration of love.
I’d hoped to tell you how spectacularly we did and how in sync we are — and, basically, brag about how well we know each other. It didn’t pan out like that, so I’m doing the next best thing — declaring that the test was flawed. I need to explain our poor “grade” somehow. After all, I am competitive.
