I asked my daughter-in-law what big deal was going on at the coffee shop, as there were not only cars in line but on the street.
“Oh, pumpkin lattes are back,” she said matter-of-factly, which required no explanation as the word “pumpkin” was involved in the answer.
It was 16 years ago that a pumpkin-flavored coffee drink was introduced to the world. The world responded by drinking gallons of what would otherwise be a fruit, but had lots of cinnamon and sugar in it so could sipped as a drink.
The world hasn’t been the same since.
We’ve had pumpkin pie and pumpkin bars since the pilgrims found they could make whipped cream and cream cheese frosting. But now pumpkin-flavored items take over the market from mid-September through Thanksgiving.
Here are just a few of the weird pumpkin products that are out for 2019:
- Pumpkin pie flavored candy bars. The pumpkin cookies I’ve enjoyed in the past are usually soft and cake-like. I’m not sure how any pumpkin product can be crunchy, but these are. This can’t be anywhere near the natural state of pumpkin.
- There are now pumpkin-scented body soaps. I think we all know that it’s the cinnamon that makes pumpkin “work” so let’s just stick with the cinnamon-and spice-scented cleaning products and leave out the orange pumpkin part.
- Pumpkin-flavored Spam is now a thing. If God wanted meat to be pumpkin flavored he would have made pumpkins mammals, but they’re not. They’re a vine food that needs to stay in pies where it belong. And I’m not sure Spam is a meat either.
- Pumpkin-flavored rum and beer are advertised as being the perfect fall adult beverages. Maybe people who drink pumpkin drinks need to carve a jack-o-lantern. Dipping their hands in the mushy stuff inside a pumpkin would probably cure them of any taste for pumpkin liqueur.
- I have not seen it, but there is pumpkin deodorant for the person who would like to sweat pumpkin. There’s also pumpkin-spice body moisturizer and lip balm to really get pumpkin soaked into your skin. Maybe the same people who use pumpkin body products would put a little pumpkin pie filling behind their ears before going out.
- Also on the shelves for 2019 are pumpkin Cheerios, pumpkin peanut butter, pumpkin Pop-Tarts and pumpkin Oreos. Nothing is safe from the addition of pumpkin spice.
Luckily, there is not pumpkin- spiced toilet paper. Someone creatively made a package look like it was pumpkin scented and posted it on the Internet but it was fake. There is also no pumpkin flavored toothpaste, either. At least not yet.
Cheers to you if you’re a pumpkin flavor lover because you’ve got more items than ever to choose from.