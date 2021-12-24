Teamwork is the key ingredient in many sports, as everyone knows, but it is also the key ingredient in another activity — cooking. At least, it’s the key ingredient for some recipes, especially when you don’t know what you’re doing.
One of the items on my bucket list has been making pulled taffy. Why have I had a desperate desire to do this? I can’t really explain it. Same reason, I’m guessing, that a man and woman in Idaho recently spent time racing to cover a boy in gift wrap, managing to do it in less than one minute and 45 seconds and thereby earning a Guinness record for the feat. In other words, just to say that I did it.
My husband and I went to the home of good friends for a Christmas celebration between our two families, and I suggested taffy pulling as the “entertainment.”
My friend was game — or gamely agreed, at least. Our husbands declined to be a part of it. They claimed they’d done it years ago in 4-H, which, in their minds, meant they needn’t do it ever again. In fact, they even left the house to make sure we couldn’t conscript them into the candy-making service. Bah humbug, right?
If you’ve never made candy before, I can tell you that the best advice I received came from my daughter: Calibrate your thermometer before you begin.
What does that even mean? I asked her.
What it means is that you have to check whether your thermometer actually reads 212 degrees when water boils, as it should. If it is a few degrees under or over, you have to factor that into your candy making, adjusting the temperature called for in the recipe by that many degrees. My thermometer read under 212 degrees when the water boiled.
After that comes the easy part: Buttering pans and mixing together ingredients.
Then it gets tricky again because it’s time to cook it — and cooking it means making sure that you don’t cross the temperature line from just-right soft taffy to not-paying-attention hard candy … or worse.
My friend and I were actually paying close attention, but we almost got to the “worse” stage anyway. The thermometer had not reached the correct temperature yet — still quite a few degrees to go — when my friend and I smelled something strikingly reminiscent of a burning odor. We grabbed the pan off the burner, trying to determine if we’d ruined the whole batch.
We had not — but it was close. In fact, the mixture had turned a caramel color, and my husband remembered that when he made it in 4-H as a kid, it was whitish when it was done cooking. This makes sense as the recipe called for adding food coloring, but, obviously, we had to skip that step.
After the batch cooled enough to work with it, we pulled it and shaped it into ropes. We had a few minor setbacks, but that part was surprisingly successful once we got the hang of it.
The end result was more like a kind of soft, hard candy than saltwater taffy, but it tasted good — really good.
Next up on my bucket list is to try it again and actually have it turn out the way it should.
After that, I’ll probably work on something that doesn’t involve such a huge input of sugar (although that might take business away from my dentist) — like maybe trying to beat the Guinness record of time it takes to wrap up a kid in gift paper. Just to say that I did it.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.