I love luggage, possibly because of the whole idea of an item waiting to accompany a person on an adventure.
The first luggage I knew belonged to my parents \h— a mottled cream-colored set including large, medium and makeup sized cases that had silk liners and long brass clasps that had to be clicked down to hold them shut.
Getting those suitcases out of storage meant a trip to the Rocky Mountains or to the Black Hills and even California once.
My graduation gift from my parents was a baby blue set of hard-sided luggage that also came in various sizes, along with and a makeup case with mirror. The largest suitcase had wheels \h— what genius. That luggage meant new adventures, but this time to Kearney State College.
The luggage you purchase now just isn’t the same. First of all, there aren’t the little silk elasticized pockets that snap onto the inside of the suitcase to hold socks and other small items.
There isn’t a thick separator in the middle that you close with a clasp to keep the clothes on one side from spilling onto the other.
Everything has wheels and zippered pockets on the outside and possibly a zippered separator that keeps items in their place.
I had an excuse last year, though, to buy some retro luggage.
Our daughter wanted adventure and journeying to be the theme of her graduation celebration (she’s the one going to college in Florida), so we purchased suitcases from the 40’s and 50’s very reasonably and used them to set cupcake trays and photo frames on.
One set in particular is a beautiful navy Samsonite with white trim that I’m having a hard time getting rid of, even though we’re months from the party. It has gorgeous navy silk pockets and brass openers that have to be slid over for the lid to open.
Another suitcase I’m having trouble giving away is a caramel-colored leather lizard with silver clasps. They’re beautiful cases but I would hate to check in one of these beauties at the airport. They’d never survive all the throwing and scuffling in the cargo area.
I have a traveling trunk from the late 1800’s and keep it around as I use it as an end table.
Imagine the adventures that steamer trunk has had, having been loaded on boxcars and pulled in carts behind horses to the prairies of Nebraska.
I like to think the trunk I have made a trip across the ocean from Europe at one time. Who knows?
It’s rather a shame that as you’re standing at a luggage carousel waiting for your familiar bag to come winding around on the black conveyor belt, there’s the ubiquitous black wheeled and extended handled bags and hardly anything with character as luggage had in the past.
The candy-apple red, hard-sized luggage you see on the conveyor is my salute to memorable suitcases of the past.