Norfolk Area Public Transit recently unleashed its free rides for youths project. This would mean that students could get to school and other public places for free.
I think that transportation is really important for those who cannot drive. This would be helpful for parents, too, because they would not have to worry about transportation for their kids who can’t drive.
This also could lead to more socialization for teens. Teens won’t have to find a ride to hang out with their friends. Instead, they could just use the free public transportation. This also might lead to less screen time for those teens as well because they will be with others.
There are other benefits, too. It could decrease stress levels because parents won’t have to worry about their child’s transportation. Since there is no charge, money won’t be an issue for any family, either.
Depending on how many kids choose to use the transit, it could lessen the amount of traffic. Fewer cars on the road would mean fewer gas emissions. Increased use of public transit would be better for the environment.
High school students looking for an after-school job would now have more accessibility to do so. They wouldn’t need to have access to a car to get to their job.
Overall, I think this is a fantastic idea. There are many advantages of free public transit use for the youths. The benefits are numerous.