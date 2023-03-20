Public records case is a win

Just recently, the Flatwater Free Press won a case against the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) involving a $44,000 public record request concerning nitrates in water.
One might say that is a crazy amount of money to be charging for records, while others might say that is quite reasonable. Regardless, setting a price for requested information can be a fair and simple way to make a sort of trade. In this case, NDEE requested $44,103.11 in exchange for the records to give to Flatwater. I believe that this incident was absurd, and this was a major victory for the press.
Lancaster County Judge Ryan Post ruled that “Nebraska law allows public officials to charge a fee for making records available in certain circumstances. But other than for time spent ‘physically redacting,’ Nebraska law does not allow public officials to charge fees for time spent determining whether to make records unavailable.”
Post also added that the press has the right to estimate the costs in agreeing to the state laws. Clearly, the press cannot afford to give that kind of money. I believe that this price was outrageous due to the fact that the Flatwater Free Press was in the works of investigating water. It looks out for the safety of the people and would like to ensure that. Matt Wynn stated in his article, “Why we’re suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy,” that Flatwater reporter Yanqi Xu asked the NDEE to search its emails for keywords including “nitrate” and “nitrogen.”
Doing this can help save time and reduce the money greatly to find out the information needed. For Xu’s purpose, she was researching the nitrates in water and the potential cause it may be having on pediatric cancer, which is quite high in Nebraska. On the other hand, the NDEE believed that employees should get to decide if their own emails should be withheld legally.
With all that being said, I still believe that the Flatwater Free Press deserved its victory over the NDEE. The press was doing what was best for the people and researching more into an issue it felt was needed. Especially with the Flatwater Free Press being new, one could think that it would be scared off by being demanded a large amount of money. But that wasn’t a deterrent. Wynn also said “investigative journalism often boils down to ensuring people follow the rules.” The Flatwater Free Press did just that.