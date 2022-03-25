Spying … or relying? In other words: Do you consider it OK for governments to ask their citizens to inform them when fellow citizens break the law?
I recently read about a New York City law (which has been in place for several years) that makes it illegal to idle a vehicle for longer than a certain number of minutes — and a companion program in which citizens can document trucks and buses that idle for more than the allotted time and earn 25% of the penalty money assessed against the violator. The purpose of the anti-idling law is to protect the environment and the health of citizens.
It so happened that this past weekend, shortly after I read about the law and complaint program, I joined several high school friends online for a social/gaming session. One of those friends is from New York City, so I jokingly asked him if he’d been moonlighting by turning in idlers. None of our other friends had heard of the law, so we explained, which turned into a discussion of other instances of governments asking citizens to turn in fellow citizens for infractions of the law. One of my friends stated that it was bad public policy.
The conversation then turned to other topics, but I’ve been thinking about the “bad public policy” comment all week and mulling it over with various friends as I had never before considered the issue.
One friend said any policy that asks citizens to “rat” on other citizens is bad. “Would you want someone to turn you in if, for example, when you were backing out of a diagonal parking space on Main Street, you accidentally crossed the center line?” he queried.
Hmmm. No, I guess not.
On the other hand, a driving infraction can be a sign of a driver who needs to be off the road before a more serious incident transpires. Years ago, I was driving on Highway 20 when a van zoomed up behind me, veering all over the road. If I’d had a cellphone, I would have called to report it. Fortunately, the van passed without smashing into me. Another vehicle farther up the road was not so fortunate, and an accident ensued. No one was badly hurt, but that was pure luck.
Another friend suggested that the dividing line between when it’s OK and not OK for government to ask people to turn in fellow citizens is the line dividing felonies and misdemeanors.
Again, though, a misdemeanor is often only a misdemeanor until it becomes a felony; and if a person were turned in, that felony might never happen. Example: Erratic driving is only a misdemeanor until someone dies.
Yet another friend suggested that the dividing line between acceptable and unacceptable public policy could be payment for information. Granted, reward money, while effective, does inspire more espionage-like activity, but is it always unacceptable to offer reward money for information on criminals? After all, citizens who collectively earned hundreds of millions of dollars under the False Claims Act whistleblower reward program have been responsible for making Americans safer in terms of pharmaceuticals and banking. Without rewards, whistleblowers might not take the risks that end up protecting everyone.
A good line might be when the information given to the government is informing and cautioning as opposed to tattling and snitching. But, clearly, that line would shift with each person’s perspective.
