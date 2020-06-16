Public libraries serve as educators

For centuries, libraries have cataloged information and served as a storehouse of knowledge, but their purpose goes beyond merely collecting data; their true objective is to share this information as educators, turning the collective memories of the human race into knowledge for the people.
In the early days of our country, people were considered well-educated if they were avid readers. Those who could afford them had small collections of books, or “libraries,” in their homes. Private lending libraries, however, were available only to a select few individuals who proved to be responsible enough to care for someone else’s books.
Soon after, public libraries started growing in number and in size, absorbing private ones along the way, but many of these still catered to the well-educated. Thanks to Andrew Carnegie’s wealth and philanthropy, numerous public libraries sprang up in small towns throughout America, making the information in libraries accessible to everyone.
Today, there are more ways of storing information than just print on paper, and public libraries represent a bigger role in communities than just lending books. Although loaning materials is a major component of what libraries do, public libraries focus on connecting learners to an extensive body of information; therefore, libraries act as educators.
Although the public library will continue to have physical books and other materials available to check out, as well as digital resources to access online, there are many ways to learn beyond self-directed education.
Participatory learning may be achieved through educational classes, seminars and workshops offered by the library. These programs may invite people to come to the library, or they may be created for people to attend virtually. Listening to presenters, or taking part in conversations or question and answer sessions, provides an exchange of observations and perspectives, allowing learners to gain knowledge. Many public libraries today are tailored to participatory learning with spaces designed for individuals and different sized groups to work in comfortable, well-lighted environments.
Makerspaces offer an open-ended, self-driven way of learning through discovery and experimentation. These spaces in libraries allow users to access a variety of technologies such as 3D printers, laser cutters, laminators, embroidery machines and button-makers. The mindset is to provide a place for users to create something while learning on their own time and in their own way.
Libraries offer computers for their patrons along with technology support. They also act as media specialists. With the abundance of confusing, and sometimes inaccurate, information overloading people today, libraries work to promote education in media literacy. More than just using the technology to locate information, learners must use critical thinking skills and logic to determine if facts have been twisted or redefined.
No matter what epic events may come our way, to those who seek knowledge, public libraries will be here to provide information services and allow access to educational materials. As the well-known newscaster Walter Cronkite once said, “Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.”