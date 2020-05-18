The doctor will see you now.
Local health care providers are letting patients — especially those with chronic conditions or those due for school vaccinations — know they should not let fear of contracting the novel coronavirus keep them from taking care of their health.
“The truth is the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 in the general population and the healthy elderly remains very low,” said Dr. Lane Handke, who is a family practitioner with Faith Regional Physician Services’ Pierce clinic.
Handke said it is important that people continue to have regular follow-up with their health care provider, pursue regular health care visits and manage their chronic health problems.
Right now, many of those visits are not happening.
The American College of Emergency Physicians recently reported results from a poll that shows nearly a third of Americans are avoiding or delaying medical care due to fear of contracting the novel coronavirus. Some health care professionals have said the trend could lead to an increase in the number of people who die in the pandemic but not from the virus.
“It’s much more dangerous not to have a follow-up for your heart disease or emphysema or diabetes or whatever health concern you have than is the risk proposed by coronavirus,” Handke said.
Dr. Joseph Dangberg, a family practitioner with Fountain Point Medical Community in Norfolk, agreed.
“We know coronavirus has been absolutely devastating around the world, but at the same time, we still have patients that have high blood pressure, heart disease, and it’s very important that they remember to take their medications, that they get their routine visits to make sure their medications are still working for them,” Dangberg said.
Fountain Point — like many other health care facilities — is doing what it can to minimize the risk of exposure for patients who need to be seen, Dangberg said
The facility has created a designated entrance for pediatric patients, and both entrances are manned with staff members who are checking temperatures and surveying everyone who enters about their health and any symptoms they might be experiencing.
All visitors are encouraged to wear a mask. Those who are experiencing symptoms of acute illness, have a fever or have traveled are given a surgical mask and are escorted to a room so they are separated from other visitors to the clinic.
“We’re trying to eliminate any interaction,” said Stephanie Wehrle, clinic administrator for Fountain Point.
The clinic also is doing phone-based triage to assess patients’ conditions before their arrival and addressing needs on a case-by-case basis, she said.
“We’ve done a lot of training with our nursing staff so they know what questions to ask and when to go get the provider (to determine) whether the patient actually needs to be seen in the building versus just needs to be tests,” Wehrle said.
Dangberg said telehealth appointments also may be an option for some patients, a determination that can be made with a call to the office.
Similar precautions are being taken at Handke’s office in Pierce. All but four chairs have been removed from the common waiting room, and patients are taken to the exam room as quickly as possible.
Appointments are staggered so healthy patients are seen in the morning and patients with symptoms of illness are seen in the afternoon. Rooms are disinfected thoroughly, and providers are wearing masks and eye protection, he said.
“The truth is the clinics are taking extraordinary measures like they never have to protect their patients and their staff,” Handke said.
Dangberg said it’s difficult to say how long the new patient and provider measures will be in place or whether it will change the long-term customs of medical practice, but he believes the coronavirus might have a lasting impact on the practice of health care, which might not be all bad.
“I would like to think we might return to handshaking some day,” Dangberg said. “But I think coronavirus will have some sort of permanent effect on the way health care is done from this moment on.
“If nothing else, the world at large has become more aware of the importance of proper hand hygiene and the risk of germ and virus transmission — to the point where even our kindergartners are being educated.”