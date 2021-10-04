Proud to be a Nebraskan

Who is the author of this writing? This is an important question for you the reader to know about, for the more you know of me the more confidence you will likely have about the quality of the opinions being offered. It is for that reason that I have endeavored to provide biographical information about myself in this newspaper article.
My name is Tyson C. Test, I was born here in Norfolk and have lived in this town my entire life. I have attended public schools starting in kindergarten and have continued to attend public schools until the present day. The first school I ever went to was Bel Air Elementary, then the middle school, then junior high. Now, I am currently a pupil in my senior year of studies at Norfolk Senior High School. My time in high school has been academically enriching, in fact, I have earned multiple awards for academic excellence. These include the Academic Achievement award for the 2018-19 school year as well as the same award for both the 2019-20 school year and the 2020-21 school year.
In addition I am part of a significant number of school organizations. The school organizations I am a member of include the Future Business Leaders of America, the Junior Statesmen of America and the National Honor Society. These organizations are of great importance to me as they have helped me learn about the worlds of business and politics. In my spare time I enjoy reading books and walking or bike riding.
I very much enjoy reading non-fiction books about important political concerns. In addition to this information, the reader may be interested in knowing about my family’s deep roots in this state. My father was born and raised here in Norfolk. My mother was born and raised in Wayne. I am happy to be a Nebraskan participating in a project for Nebraskans.