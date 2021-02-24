Protests pave way for change

Recently, a March For Life demonstration was held in Norfolk. Although the purpose of this demonstration — the abolition of abortion — is a controversial, divisive issue certain to inflame passions, the demonstration itself should not be. After all, social and political protest is woven into the fabric of our nation.
Throughout history, demonstrations have reflected and defined the nation and its principles. Revolutionary protests fueled the formation of our nation. Suffragette strikes and Civil Rights demonstrations redefined national values of equality and justice.
The prosperity of our nation is a product of the labor of devoted demonstrators and passionate picketers and motivated marchers. However, the nation is not yet faultless or finished. So long as citizens seek social and political change, it is essential demonstrations are organized and attended.