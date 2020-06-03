Scheccid Martinez and her friend April American Horse want to encourage others to think what it is like to be of another race.
The two Norfolk High School graduates organized a Black Lives Matter protest in Norfolk at the corner of Norfolk Avenue and 13th Street on Wednesday evening. But mostly, they said, they wanted to remember James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man killed Saturday night during protests in downtown Omaha.
Scurlock lived for a time in Norfolk. American Horse said she knew Scurlock’s sister. Martinez said she wants other people to recognize what it is like to live in America if you aren’t white.
Earlier Wednesday, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he would petition the Douglas County District Court to appoint a special prosecutor and convene a grand jury to review whether charges should be brought against Jake Gardner, the former owner of The Hive and Gatsby bars in the Old Market in Omaha.
Gardner, who is white, should be brought to justice, Martinez said.
“It happened today that our voices were heard,” Martinez said. “This man (Scurlock) had some injustice done to him.”
Martinez said it is difficult to live in the United States even now, some 50 years after the Civil Rights movement.
“I’m really tired of having to see my brothers and sisters of color constantly have people be racist toward them. If they walk down the street, people will lock up their cars and lock up their belongings, just because they are threatened by the color of their skin,” Martinez said. “Our skin is not a weapon.”
Martinez said racism is alive and well all around the world, not just in the United States — and that includes Norfolk.
American Horse said she agrees.
“People should come together,” American Horse said. “We should listen to each other and get to know each others’ beliefs, I think.”
Martinez said when she was in kindergarten, she was made fun of because she didn’t know perfect English.
“I was born in a 100 percent Mexican family home. That’s all I knew growing up and people would tear me down. For no reason, I did nothing. I was 5, 6 or 7 years old,” Martinez said.
American Horse agreed.
“I am Native American. And my last name is American Horse. And people used to be very, very rude toward me and we were just kids. That’s not OK. And I really hope that my child learns differently and I hope I can raise her differently and we can really make a change.”
The protest began about 6 p.m. with about 10 people.It peaked about 7 p.m. with around 50 people and remained about that size through 8 p.m. Protesters stayed at the perimeter of the Walgreen’s parking lot.
Ethan, who is from Norfolk, said he missed Saturday’s protest, but did want to support Scurlock.
“We had mutual friends,” Ethan said. “I did not personally know him.”
Ethan said he has experienced “my fair share of racism.”
“Not really by police but people in general in Norfolk,” he said.
If nothing else, the protests are helping raise people’s consciousness about racism, Ethan said.
The mixture of people was white, brown and black, with most appearing to be younger than 30.
Norfolk police were visible, but remained far away from the protesters, who stood on the sidewalk and held signs. They also took turns chanting into a bull horn, including “Black lives matter,” “Say his name, James Scurlock” and “No justice, No peace, Know Justice, Know Peace.”