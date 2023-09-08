A Norfolk man charged in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at a salvage yard in August is now facing a second child sexual assault charge.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office filed an amended complaint on Thursday charging David Perrin, 62, with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of enticement by electronic device.
The new charge alleges that Perrin, between Jan. 1, 2019, and June 17, 2022, subjected a person between 12 and 15 years old to sexual penetration.
Perrin had been charged with child sexual assault and enticement by electronic device as a result of an investigation subsequent to an incident on Aug. 4 at Southside Salvage.
Later in August, police began investigating allegations that Perrin sexually assaulted a second child. During a court hearing on Aug. 25, District Judge Mark Johnson increased Perrin’s bail from $250,000 to $500,000 upon a request from Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
Besides the allegations made by a second alleged victim, Kiernan told Johnson that Perrin had sent a letter from jail to the first victim despite being ordered not to contact her or anyone under 18 years old.
Perrin was initially charged after he allegedly picked up a 12-year-old girl from her house on Aug. 4 under the guise that she would help him pick out a gift for his wife.
Instead, according to an arrest affidavit, Perrin took the girl to Southside Salvage, where he was employed, and sexually assaulted the girl inside a van.
Perrin also is alleged to have electronically exchanged explicit photos with the girl.
The sexual assault charges against Perrin are each punishable by 20 years to life in prison, with mandatory minimums of 15 years. The enticement charge carries a maximum of 2 years behind bars.
Perrin is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 21.