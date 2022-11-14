When my dad was a young boy, he worked in the cornfields in the summer. He would wake up before the sun rose and prepare for some tiring work. From morning to noon, he would painstakingly detassel ears of corn. Sweat would pour off him as the sun glared down upon him. His hands became calloused and all the baby fat was shed off in one summer alone. Naps after work were essential. The labor wasn’t easy and the weary way he would smile in pictures on days he worked in his youth showed as much.
While tough, it wasn’t all bad. He got fit and learned the importance of hard work. The pay wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad for a teen. Many men today can relate to this experience and the memories that come with corn detasseling as a job when they were teens as well.
I mention this topic because a new trend in Nebraska has arrived. In recent years, larger agriculture companies have switched from young teens to migrant workers instead. This has raised much debate among the agricultural community. After doing some thinking, asking around and researching, I have developed an opinion of my own on this change. I don’t think it’s unfair to just teens, but migrant workers as well. Before putting this article down, give me a chance to explain my point of view.
First, my perspective on teens being for hire. I think it's both good and bad that teenagers are often called to work part-time jobs to earn money. It gives young adults a chance to learn what having a steady job is like before they are out in the real world as independent men and women. At the same time, their schedule is flexible enough to allow them to continue to do well in school. However, there are drawbacks.
For example, my job is heavily dependent on teenagers in high school to take customers' groceries out for them, as well as: Stocking, facing, cleaning and assisting customers. If there is a football game or a dance one night, most of the employees who fulfill this support role will be out of commission. This creates a problem, as workers on these nights are scarce and checkers must fill in the teenagers' typical roles. There are pros and cons to teen workers.
Next, my perspective on hiring migrant workers. There are both pros and cons to this. One con is that roles that teens once had the opportunity to fill will be taken. However, there are many jobs teens can rely on for experience and income. Not only this but according to an article by Will Bauer, on the Nebraska Examiner website, there has been a lack of local interest in the job. Companies defined their job offers to cater especially to local workers; however, when this led to unfulfilled jobs, they decided to switch to migrant workers. As a migrant worker interviewed said, “We don’t try to take nobody’s job. We just tried to cover what the local people don’t want to do, or they can’t do.” The pro of these migrant workers getting opportunities and providing for their families is a boon, but another con shadows this.
Migrant workers will still be paid the same amount as the previous teenagers were. This amount is hardly a livable one, and such hard work is hardly rewarded. At the cost of sacrificing their bodies and time, people can barely scrape by with such a low wage. Not only this but migrant workers are often treated poorly. As admitted by Bauer, “Reynaga and Iowa Legal Aid lawyers say common worker rights issues can manifest in wage theft, not getting paid when they should, poor housing or being overworked. Migrant workers can be vulnerable because they may not speak the common language and a fear of being blacklisted for future work if they raise concerns.” This information, along with research done by Crown University with results that conclude that “Employers use the threat of immigration enforcement to create an atmosphere of coercion and exploitation in which undocumented workers are reluctant to report abusive employer practices. Research shows that immigrant workers experience 300 more workplace fatalities and 61,000 more workplace injuries annually than native-born workers …” (Josselyn Quijani, Crownschool.uchicago.edu). This brings me to my conclusion on the matter.
Finally, my overall opinion and perspective on the matter. I believe that both parties lose in this scenario. Teenagers lose an opportunity, and migrant workers struggle to support their families on such low wages at the cost of their bodies and precious moments with family.
I believe that pointing fingers at one party is the wrong way to go about this problem. Both parties suffer under the same system. Instead of playing the blame game and blaming migrant workers for “stealing” something that should be free to everyone under this country's amendment, and instead of blaming teenagers for “stealing” opportunities from families, we need to refocus on the real enemy. The very one that put us all in this situation in the first place. Arguing among ourselves does nothing but make things worse. As a united front, we can make better lives for everyone.
The real enemy is many factors, as things can’t be classified as simply as heads and tails. However, it all is on the same coin. The rich get richer. Products banned in every other country continue to be used because it’s cheaper, despite the health risks and lack of quality. And slowly, we all are turning on each other, empathy riddled with blame, distracting ourselves from the real problems.
We are being divided, poisoned and robbed so people who are born rich get richer. And until we all can unite for a better future; we will continue to needlessly hate one another. After all, migrant workers and teenagers are quite similar, as you and I are. Don’t we all want a better future? Addressing the real issues is where that future starts. It starts right here, with you and I, together.