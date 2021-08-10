Programs make library a place of ultimate possibilities

If you can’t judge a book by its cover, then you certainly can’t judge a library by its books. The benefits of a public library go way beyond the items found inside the building. Libraries are a community gathering place, offering information in a variety of formats, including books, music, games, movies, digital resources and so much more.
Now that foot traffic has increased at the Norfolk Public Library, we have been hosting a variety of engaging and enriching programs. Programs are a vital way for the library to carry out its mission to “engage the community through learning opportunities, connection to resources and technology, and cultural enrichment.” We encourage people of all ages to interact and learn from one another.
More than 1,200 people participated in this year’s Summer Reading Program. We had multiple outdoor storytime programs and movies for the kids on Wednesdays. Adults enjoyed our Tuesday night educational speaker series from Humanities Nebraska, and several people stopped in for our Saturday afternoon writing labs.
Recent library programs have included the following: Take and make craft kits, a pet show, book bingo, speakers, a knitting group and the 26th annual Literature Festival. This summer was filled with other great programs, such as coding classes, basic computer classes, readers’ theater, a field day and dance party, a coloring contest, a writing contest and specialized programs for kids through the Madison County Extension office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Book clubs have been a popular ongoing program for adults for several years. The Norfolk Public Library has a Tuesday night book club, one that meets on Wednesday mornings and one for those in their 20s and 30s that meets on Thursdays. The book clubs always meet the last week of the month. People come for intellectual conversations, expanded reading selections and lively discussion in a positive community environment.
Kids can come to the library for book clubs, too. Newcomers are always welcomed in the Golden Sower Book Club, which is for ages 8 to 12. Books are provided by the library and are chosen from titles nominated for the Golden Sower Award, Nebraska’s Children’s Choice Literary Award. Teens who love to read and talk about books are invited to come to the Young Adult Book Club, which meets one Saturday a month.
Attending a library program is a learning experience that involves meeting dozens of people, hearing various viewpoints and uncovering new ways of looking at the world. To find out more about the current programs at Norfolk Public Library, pick up a newsletter or visit our website at www.norfolkne.gov/library and click on the event calendar.
Hosting a program in the community space of a library brings together people of all ages, income levels and cultural backgrounds to explore lifelong learning events and continuing education.
With a knitting group, a writing group, author visits, musical performances, storytime presentations, books clubs and traveling speakers, programs make the Norfolk Public Library a place of ultimate possibilities.