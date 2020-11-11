MADISON — Plans are being made to replace one of Madison County’s oldest bridges that was damaged during the March 2019 floods.
The Madison County board of commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday for an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to replace the Apple Orchard Bridge, which is the crooked bridge north of Norfolk on Eisenhower Avenue.
The state and the federal government will pay for most of it, with the county likely paying about 25%. The state is conducting a study to determine what would be the best replacement location.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the resolution, with commissioner Ron Schmidt casting the dissenting vote. The bridge has been closed along with portions of Eisenhower Avenue after flooding.
Schmidt said he supports replacing the old one-lane bridge but isn’t sure on the proposed new location. That’s because the North Fork of the Elkhorn River runs next to Eisenhower Avenue, and the river could easily wipe out part of the road, making the bridge useless, he said.
During the March 2019 flood, portions of Eisenhower Avenue were damaged when the floodwaters ran over it and the old bridge.
Schmidt said it would make sense to move the bridge farther west and away from the North Fork river.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he met with Dick Johnson, the county roads superintendent, and DOT officials at the bridge site recently.
Uhlir said he doesn’t believe the bridge will be moved farther west. The state considered three locations for it before deciding to put it just a little west of the current location and not making it so crooked like it is now.
Schmidt said when considering the history of meandering rivers and creeks in Madison County, it is easy to see how it could wash out the road.
“All you have to do is have a tree fall over in the (river), and make a whirlpool right there (next to Eisenhower Avenue). And it’s going to eat it out. And then we have a several million dollar bridge that we can’t use,” Schmidt said.
Uhlir said he believes the DOT will do a hydrological study to make sure the water doesn’t take out the road. Plus, the study will help the DOT determine how long the bridge needs to be and where it should be placed, he said.
Schmidt said common sense indicates it is too close.
“This is nuts when you stand on the edge of the road and look down and you can see the edge of the (river),” he said.
Johnson said the state is seeking a straighter route for the bridge across the river. Previously, crossing the bridge nearly required a right-angle turn from either direction.
In addition, the state has certain design standards, such as making sure the bridge can handle 40 mph traffic, he said.
The state also could put rip-rap on the side of the bank to help prevent the road from getting washed out during a flood, Johnson said.
To the east of the bridge is the Eastern Learning Center. The road and bridge closure is marked.
Parents dropping off students at the learning center have had to use First Street or Victory Road since it was closed. That’s because there is no access to the school from Highway 81 with the bridge closed.
The bridge isn’t expected to be bid until September 2023, with construction in 2024, so there appears to be time to find the optimal location.
“I want to make it clear I am not against a bridge there,” Schmidt said. “But I am going to vote no now because I don’t agree with (where it looks to be placed).”