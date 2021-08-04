Problems with having a dentist in the family

This past May, our third child graduated from dental school and started work as a dentist in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It’s fun to have a Dr. Becker in the family and it also has made us more conscious of our oral health. Imagine having your dentist hang out with you and also not be shy about telling you to floss — weekend or not.
I knew our oral hygiene would change for the better when she started bringing home free electric toothbrushes from dental school for us. We’d never spring for the models she would get as promotional items so the hum of toothbrush motors is a common sound in our house.
She wasn’t too far along in dental school when she started inspecting our mouths when she was home on break or when we’d visit her. I have photos of the first time she had a light in her sister’s mouth looking at a tooth that had some discoloration. She’s since looked at all of our teeth inspecting them for potential problems. She doesn’t pull any punches about what she sees either.
Come to find out, Tom and I both grind our teeth. I’ve been happily grinding them for many years and now am looking at having to sleep with a mouth guard. I guess it’s a good thing as I don’t want to wake up to worn off teeth some morning.
When there’s a dentist staying at your house, you don’t want to skip brushing your teeth both morning and night. Do what you want when she’s not around but don’t think you’re just slipping straight to bed without brushing your teeth. We’ll be reminded of the bacteria that will be having a party in our mouths all night. It’s easier just to brush our teeth sleepily and be done with it.
We’re all flossing more and using whitener mouthwash and wouldn’t dream of missing a regular dental office checkup and cleaning. I won’t tell her that we used to tell our dentist to skip x-rays when she was a kid to save on our dental bills.
It is nice to have a dentist in the family for us to show off recent dental work we had. She appreciates a nice crown.
And we appreciate having a dentist around to give us some between appointment advice and to give a hard time to when she eats a box of Sugar Babies. She’s still our girl.