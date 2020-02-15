Probation revoked for Columbus woman

MADISON — A Columbus woman had her probation revoked and was sentenced for attempted possession of methamphetamine and false reporting here in Madison County District Court.
When Marlene Villalobos, 35, went to be drug tested, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office found a rubber tube on her person, which they believed was intended to be used as a way to cheat the test.
Villalobos said it was part of a resistance band and that she just had in her pocket and willingly gave to the deputy.
Madison County District Judge James Kube said he did not believe Villalobos’s explanation, and the sentencing continued without a drug test.
Villalobos was originally sentenced to 18 months’ probation and a $250 fine in January 2019.
Villalobos came before the court again Thursday because she violated several terms of her probation, according to court documents.
In July, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and possession of narcotic equipment. Villalobos also failed to report for 14 drug tests and she tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and cocaine in July. Additionally, she failed to report to her probation officer and maintain employment.
“If you’re on probation, you know you’re not supposed to use,” Kube said to Villalobos.
Villalobos said her situation made it difficult for her to follow the terms of her probation.
“I’ve been stressing really bad,” she said. “I didn’t have a car, I didn’t have a place to stay.”
“But you did have methamphetamine,” Kube said.
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said Villalobos had wasted her opportunity for probation.
“The defendant was given a chance of probation; it seems she squandered that chance,” he said. “She tested positive (for drugs) numerous times.”
Villalobos’s attorney, Bradley Ewalt, noted that while on probation, she had made progress with her addiction.
“Obviously addiction is complicated,” he said. “She’s trying to get past it. She’s made steps.”
Kube asked Villalobos if she had anything she’d like to say.
“Its been really hard for me. It’s just little steps that I’ve taken, but I’ve improved,” she said. “I’ve had a really hard time finding a job that would take me because of my background. I just ask for you to give me a little bit more time.”
Kube said that it was in Villalobos’s hands to overcome her addiction.
“We’re all waiting for you to figure this out,” he said. “It’s not about a job, it’s not about a car.”
At several points, Villalobos tried to interrupt.
“Don’t talk anymore,” Kube said. “I gave you a chance to talk.”
Kube revoked Villalobos’s probation and sentenced her to a year in jail with credit for 59 days served.
Kube also sentenced other on the following charges Thursday and Friday:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Lindsay Lueschen, 37, 111 N. Ninth St., attempted tampering with evidence, 55 days in jail with credit for 36 days served, 24 months’ SASS probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
— George Vacha, 56, Battle Creek, delivery of methamphetamine, 3-5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 27 days served, costs.
— Cody Payne, 25, 106 W. Spruce Ave., false reporting, 18 months’ SASS probation, costs.
Possession of marijuana
— Cody Stone, 22, Stanton, probation continued for 1 year, costs.
Revocation of probation
— Charles Perman, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of failure to appear, 4-9 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with credit for 267 days served, costs.
Attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony
— Lukus Johnson, 18, 1308 Lodgeview Drive, false information, 3-5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 171 days served, costs.
First-degree criminal trespass
— Martrail Edwards, 19, 204 1/2 S. 10th St., No. 2, false reporting, 85 days in jail with credit for 51 days served, $300 fine, $500 in restitution, costs.
— Ashley Novotny, 31, Oakdale, 12 months’ probation, 60 days in jail with credit for one day served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Theft
— Jenna Mercer, 32, Stanton, criminal mischief, 2 years’ SASS probation concurrent with any other probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 134 days served.