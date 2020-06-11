Private farm used to put on cattle show

BATTLE CREEK — It took a lot of resources and combined efforts, but the challenging task of putting together a cattle show in less than two months proved to be well worth the effort.
That was the sentiment among those who attended or showed cattle at the “Showdown at the Ponderosa” cattle show over the weekend.
Dean Volk, who raises registered cattle, put on the cattle show at his farm northwest of Battle Creek, which is about 11 miles west of Norfolk on the north side of Highway 275.
The show included many exhibitors from Nebraska, but also 11 other states, including as far as Texas and Ohio.
Putting on a youth livestock exposition always involves a lot of work. That’s one of the reasons they often are handled by county fairs or other established groups, such as chambers of commerce, breed associations or state fairs.
About five or six weeks ago, Volk said he was looking on Facebook and saw several photos of exhibitors with their animals and no place to show. Many county fairs have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.
Volk, who grew up showing cattle, knew how much work these young people put into their projects. They spend hours feeding and caring for the animal, getting it halter broke, then teaching it to lead. Next comes grooming the animal, clipping it and getting it ready on show day.
Because of the long distances that many of the cattle were traveling and how early it is in the show year, this was known as a “no fit” show. That means that the cattle were exhibited without all the adhesives, oils and other products used to make the hair behave and shine.
Volk also has been to enough shows that he knew what was needed to make it convenient for those showing.
In addition, many of the exhibitors had not been out of their homes much because of the COVID-19.
“It all came together,” Volk said. “Everyone was happy just to get out.”
There were a total of 151 head shown, with 104 breeding heifers and 47 market steers and heifers. There were two show rings on Saturday and one on Sunday.
Once Volk decided to put on the show, he got help. That included from Betty and Lisa Reid of The Showtimes Magazine, who publicized it, came up with the “Showdown on the Ponderosa” title and the logo. The magazine out of Brighton, Colorado, is dedicated to showing livestock.
Volk said he could tell the families appreciated having it.
“There was no trash we picked up,” he said. “The kids and everyone cleaned up after themselves. Most of them worked out of their trailers. Everybody was so respectable.”
Volk, who raises Simmental and Simmental Angus bulls and heifers, said he was appreciative of all the people and businesses that helped to put the show on.
“It took lots of legwork,” he said.
Judges were Shane Bedwell, Shane Meier, Jason Elmore and Blake Bloomberg. The cattle were high-quality.
The show ring consisted of Volk’s calving barn, which is 60 feet by 120 feet. Some bleachers were borrowed from a Pierce family, along with some coolers and air units from Orchard.
“It was a huge community effort. All the neighbors and friends helped,” Volk said.
So would he do it again?
“I’ve been asked to do another one this fall if they cancel the Iowa State Fair, but I wouldn’t want to go through it again unless they do (cancel).”
Some of the additional work included tearing out a fence and bringing in water tanks. Some of the cattle from Texas arrived already Tuesday. Many of those who showed kept their cattle in their own trailers.
There also were cowboys on horse in case a steer or heifer got loose to make sure they didn’t get to the highway or river.
“We tried to think of everything. I think we did except for the wind,” he said. “We had those hot winds and sun on Sunday.”
All the work and preparations made for long days for Volk, including early mornings getting to bed. Still, it was worth it.
“We had the best people and the best breeds,” he said.