Pride in Norfolk

Norfolk Area Pride hosted an LGBTQ event Saturday at the Norfolk Arts Center. Organizers said they recorded more than 300 people who attended events, which were held both indoors and outside at the arts center.

 Jerry Guenther

Norfolk Area Pride hosted an LGBTQ event Saturday at the Norfolk Arts Center.

Organizers said they recorded more than 300 people who attended events, which were held both indoors and outside at the arts center.

Tags

In other news

Every death and tragedy matters

Every death and tragedy matters

A few days after 9/11, a bridge collapsed in Texas, killing eight people. An NPR story that I heard on the radio this week spoke about how the incident was overshadowed by the thousands killed in the 9/11 attacks.

+8
Miller leads Panthers in Norfolk High Invitational

Miller leads Panthers in Norfolk High Invitational

The Nebraska girls state golf championship doesn’t start for another month, but many of Class A’s best teams got a sample of what’s to come in the Norfolk High School Invitational on Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club.

+6
Papillion-LaVista blanks Panthers

Papillion-LaVista blanks Panthers

PAPILLION — Fortunately for the Norfolk High football team, Papillon-LaVista made plenty of mistakes during Friday night’s contest played at Foundation Field.

+2
Wildcats pitch shutout over Minot State

Wildcats pitch shutout over Minot State

WAYNE — The Wayne State football team pitched a shutout in Northern Sun Conference play here at Bob Cunningham Field Saturday evening to improve to 2-1 on the young season in front of a large "Family Weekend" crowd.