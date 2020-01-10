BASSETT - After trailing by four at halftime, North Central turned up the defensive heat, forced 19 second-half turnovers and hit some key free throws down the stretch to hold off Summerland 47-42 in a battle of Niobrara Valley Conference blue bloods.
“We've been struggling putting games together against good competition,” North Central coach Alex McLeary said. “But tonight, we came out and battled start to finish. I mean, it's just been a little thing missing and we finally found it tonight.”
North Central (Rock County and Kaya Paha) scored the game's first six points, but Summerland (Ewing, Clearwater and Orchard) responded with a 9-1 run. Two Sidney Stallbaum free throws had the Bobcats up 9-7.
Summerland stayed in control for the remainder of the first half. Ashley Koenig hit a 3-point field goal, a 2-point field goal and a pair of free throws in the second quarter to pace the Bobcats to a 25-21 halftime lead.
“She does everything for us,” Summerland coach Greg Appleby. “She plays the point when we need it. She plays the post, she rebounds. (She) just plays hard; (she's a) smart, intelligent basketball player and she's really the leader of our team.”
Despite trailing at halftime, McLeary liked what he saw from his team, especially on the offensive end. “We did a good job of attacking in the first half,” McLeary said. “We didn't finish but we attacked and we got them in some foul trouble.”
That foul trouble would haunt the Bobcats for the remainder of the evening.
“Turning point, (was) probably foul trouble in the third quarter,” Appleby said. “We got two main ball-handling people, Brenna Wagner and Ashley Koenig with four, so we really tried to salvage the last three and a half, four minutes of the third quarter and they were able to tie us up.”
The Knights knotted the game three times in the third until Sydney Linse's coast-to-coast layup with exactly a minute to go gave North Central its first lead since 6-5 in the first quarter at 36-34.
Koenig answered with a floater five seconds before the buzzer to again tie the game going into the fourth quarter.
North Central followed by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter. Linse's free throw made it 41-36.
The Knights had a chance to put the game away at the foul line. But leading by five with less than a minute to go, Keely Munger and then Miah Wiebelhaus each missed front ends of one-and-ones to give Summerland a chance.
Brenna Wagner hit two free throws on the other end to make it a one-possession game at 43-40.
Miah Wiebelhaus was then fouled with 19 seconds remaining, but this time she made the front end of the one-and-one to put the Knights up by four. She then missed the second foul shot but got her own rebound and was fouled again with 15 seconds to go.
The senior again made one out of two to to stretch the lead to five.
Wagner then raced the length of the floor for a layup to make it 45-42 with seven seconds left.
The Bobcats then fouled Linse, who made both free throws with six seconds remaining to seal North Central's eighth victory of the season.
“We needed this one to get our confidence back and play as a team,” Miah Wiebelhaus said.
Appleby was disappointed in his team's offensive performance. “We didn't shoot the ball real well throughout the whole game, I think we had one 3,” he said. “Generally, we'll hit five, six 3s a game, but we didn't shoot the basketball as well as we normally do.
“We turned the basketball over a little bit too much. Against a good team like North Central on their home floor, they came back and made plays.”
Summerland committed 30 turnovers for the game, 19 in the second half alone, while North Central turned the ball over 19 times in the entire game.
The contest was physical from start to finish as officials called a combined 40 fouls. Koenig fouled out while three of her Bobcat teammates – Wagner, Stallbaum and Summer Schroeder – were all called for four fouls. Meanwhile, the Knights had only one player – Hunter Wiebelhaus – who finished the game with four.
Miah Wiebelhaus led North Central with 20 points while Koenig paced the Bobcats with a game-high 23.
“They're in our subdistrict. They'll be one of the top teams in our conference. I think we can learn from this. We got a lot of tough games coming up on our schedule so we'll use this to grow,” Appleby said.
Summerland 13 12 11 6 – 42
North Central 10 11 15 11 – 47
SUMERLAND (8-3): Sidney Stallbaum 2-9 6-11 10; Matleen Reipen 0-1 0-0 0; Summer Schroeder 0-2 0-0 0; Tiana Thramer 0-9 1-4 1; Ashley Koenig 9-14 3-4 23; Avery Cheatum 0-2 0-0 0; Brenna Wagner 1-6 6-6 8; Totals 12-43 16-25 42
NORTH CENTRAL (8-3): Brooklyn Buell 0-3 0-0 0; Keely Munger 1-3 0-0 3; Sydney Linse 5-11 3-4 14; Hunter Wiebelhaus 2-9 4-6 8; Allie Cosgrove 0-1 0-0 0; Miah Wiebelhaus 6-15 4-12 20; Jenna Hallock 0-5 0-0 0; Adyson Linse 1-5 0-2 2; Totals: 15-52 11-24 47.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: Summerland 2 (Koenig 2); North Central 6 (Munger, S. Linse, M. Wiebelhaus 4).