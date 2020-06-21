Preserving your precious memories

The table your great-grandparents brought with them when they immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1870 eventually served as a potting bench and now sports water spots and a cracked finish.
Your grandfather’s World War II uniform lay crumpled in a cardboard box that is stored on a shelf in the attic.
Your parents’ wedding photos are stuck to the pages of a decaying scrapbook.
Those slides from your trip to Disneyland in 1960 languish in a plastic container on a shelf in a musty garage.
And the quilt Aunt Patty made and gave you on your wedding day lies buried in a trunk full of moth-eaten clothing.
What, if anything, can be done to preserve those decaying treasures?
In some cases, nothing. Many family heirlooms have been lost to the raveges of time. But there may be hope for those favorite photographs, tattered quilts and faded photographs.
Following are tips on caring for some of those those family heirlooms.
Photographs:
Heat and humidity are hazardous to photographs. So is ultraviolet light from the sun or other sources. Insects don’t do them any good either. Neither do some materials used to mount them, such as paper or glue with acid in it.
To preserve them, make a copy by scanning them and creating a digital file, from which you can print a paper version. If scanning isn’t an option, at least take the original to a shop that makes copies and have a copy made.
Original photographs should be enclosed in acid-free paper or chemically-stable, polyester film, such as Mylar D. Negatives should be stored apart from the prints or slides because they can put off gas that is harmful to prints. Prints should not come in contact with wrapping paper, glassine envelopes, rubber cement, glue or mounting board that is not acid-free. And avoid those photo albums with the “magnetic” plastic pages that cling to photos.
Photographs should be stored in a enviornment where the temperature is around 68 degrees F., and the humidity level is between 30 and 40%.
If the original has been damaged, a professional conserverator, such as those at the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center in Omaha, may be able to repair it. Or someone who uses a computer program such as Photoshop may be able to enhance the digital file.
Fabrics
Light, heat and humidity are foes of fabrics. Sunlight especially will cause textiles to fade and deteriorate. Heat can have the same effect. High humidity can cause mold and mildew, while low humidity can cause fabrics to break down. So can dirt and chemicals. The way in which fabric is stored can also make an impact. For instance, a military uniform left hanging in a closet for years can stretch out of shape; while folds in fabric may become permanent.
To protect textiles, keep them out of sunlight or fluorescent light by storing them in a drawer or closet, not a plastic container. If possible, items should be stored flat. Washing and dry cleaning textiles is not recommended. The only way to clean heirloom fabrics, provided it does not have loose beads, buttons or threads, is with the circular brush attachement of the vacuum cleaner with it set on low. A clean piece of cotton cheesecloth should be placed over the attachment.
If displaying clothing temporarily, hang it on plastic hangers padded with unbleached cotton cloth. The hangers should fit the shoulders of the garment and have enough padding to allow it to retain its shape. It’s best to not hang heavy, knit or bias cut items that may stretch.
Because chemicals can harm fabrics, only acid-free boxes and unbuffered tissue paper should be used when storing textiles. Or they can be stored in clean, white sheets. The folds should be filled with crumpled, unbuffered tissue to keep the folds from becoming permanent. Do not use mothballs or pesticides around the items. And do inspect them regularly to make sure nothing is amiss.
To store rugs or large items, roll them with the pile outward and wrap them in washed muslin or a clean, white sheet.
A new garment, such as a wedding dress or baptismal gown, should be washed or cleaned to remove any spots or stains. Don’t use starch, conditioning agents or chemicals on them. Place the item in an acid-free box surrounded by unbuffored tissue paper. Put pure batting material in the folds to prevent creases. Make sure the box is large enough to keep folds to a minimum.
Furniture
The same elements that endanger photographs and fabric are harmful to furniture — light, extreme temperatures and humidity. The fourth element is people. After all, people set wet glasses or hot dishes on them, drag them around by their arms and legs or shove them down halls instead of lifting and carrying them.
To preserve valuable furniture, avoid the above. It’s best to dust furniture with a clean magnetic cloth without using chemical sprays or pastes, which can discolor wood. Surfaces can be wiped with a damp cloth, and paste can be used once a year, but not on damaged areas, since it may discolor that area even more.
Upholstery should be vacuumed carefully on low suction with the brush attachment wrapped in clean cotton cheesecloth.
Keep furniture in a climate-controlled environment, not the attic or basement where humidity levels are high and temperatures can fluctuate.
If furniture has been damaged, seek out a professionl who can restore it.
Ceramics and glass
Glass and ceramics are not as sensitive to sunlight and humidity as photographs and textiles, but great-grandma’s glass bowl and candlesticks still need proper care. That begins with careful handling since dropping a piece of valued china can be disasterous. Avoid using dusting sprays, polishes and commercial cleaners. Don’t wash ceramic items that are hand painted, have gold edges or have been repaired. And do not put valuable items in the dishwasher.
If possible, display valuable items in a cabinet with glass doors.
If an item is broken, retrieve as many pieces as possible and wrap them in separate paper towels so they don’t rub against each other. Take the pieces to a professional for repair.
If an item needs to be shipped, place it in plenty of packing material to keep it from being jostled around in the box.
Silver
While you may think polishing the silver frequently is a good habit, it may actually be harming it. Tarnish commonly found on silver is actually the silver itself combining with gaseous sulfur from the atmosphere. It can also combine with chlorides, oxygen and hydroxides. Polishing not only removes the tarnish, but also the underlying silver. Overpolishing or buffing can decrease the sharpness of an item’s curves. Most commercial polishes and dips are too abrasive for silver and may damage it. Baking soda can also be harmful.
To remove old polish residues, apply a few drops of mild detergent to the spot, wait a few minutes and remove with a cotton swab. To polish silver, mix a small amount of precipitated calcium carbonate with a 2% solution of mild detergetnt and water. Apply a small amount with a pice of clean flannel or a wad of loose cotton, rubbing gently in a circular motion. Remove residue by rinsing the surface with cotton dipped in clean water. Dry it with a clean, dry piece of flannel.
Proper storage is needed to keep silver from tarnishing. It’s best to put them in bags specifically made for such purposes or wrapped in sulfur-and acid-free tissue paper and sealed in a bag with an anti-tarnish strip. Do not store it in plastic bags. Store silver at moderate temperature and humidity levels.