Another year of high school football is on the horizon for Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Of the 58 teams in the Norfolk Daily News' area of coverage, there is a mix of premier teams, in-between teams and teams entering a season of development with lower expectations.
It will be seen if the premier teams will dominate as expected, if an in-between team ends up having a premier type of season or if a team with not much expected ends up surprising everyone with a good season.
Here are the preseason ratings for classes C, D1 and D2. In each class, the top five teams coming into the season are listed with a description about what they have on their team coming into the season.
Class C
After a 9-3 record last year with multiple key starters returning, Boone Central could be on the verge of a one- or two-loss season, if not undefeated.
A defense starring Super Six linebacker Hank Hudson could be a top defense in the state. Hudson earned all-state honors as a junior with 90 tackles. Replacing quarterback Alex Cristo will not be easy, but senior running back Parker Borer rushed for 1,200 yards last year. Wide receiver Brant Benes also recorded 400 receiving yards last year.
Either James Fogelman or Brant Benes will take over as quarterback, and if the Cardinals can gather whoever is the starting quarterback, they very well could be a top team in the state
Norfolk Catholic is coming off a second consecutive state championship game appearance and a Class C2 state championship.
The Knights are hungry to experience the thrill again, instead of coming up just short. Norfolk Catholic has also not made it to three state championship game appearances since 2010-2012.
With the return of senior quarterback Carter Janssen, the Knights will need new potential playmakers at running back and wide receiver after losing their top players from those positions from last year. With a strong offensive line and a good defense, it will be seen if the Knights can claim back-to-back state championships.
Pierce has a solid senior class returning. Not many starters are back, but there is a good number of players who have quite a bit of playing time experience.
After coach Mark Brahmer stepped down, Darin Suckstorf is now in his place and hopes to continue the prominence Brahmer guided for the Pierce football program. Coming off a 13-0 season last year, the Bluejays will be hoping for at least another strong season, if not a repeat.
Keenan Valverde is back at running back after earning all-state honors last year as a junior. Senior Korvin Fritz is on the lookout on the defensive side at linebacker. Along with the leadership under Valverde and Fritz, the season could depend on how much the young players are able to develop.
Oakland-Craig is preparing for another solid season after an 8-3 record last season.
The Knights are sparked defensively by Super Six defensive tackle J.T. Brands. Brands is a talented athlete, who has Division I colleges reaching out to him.
Oakland-Craig is led offensively by junior quarterback Braylon Anderson, who threw for 2,076 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 236 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Anderson has junior wide receiver Corbin Guill, who had a breakout sophomore season with 35 catches for 650 yards, and senior wide receiver Lincoln Benne, who is returning from an injury suffered last year.
The Knights are going to be solid on defense. If their offense can score a lot of points, watch out for the Knights this season.
Battle Creek will have a team full of mixed experience: Some good experience with some position groups but inexperience in other positions. Super Six senior running back Trent Uhlir will provide a problem to every defense the Braves are up against.
With a challenging schedule, the Braves are confident that they have the caliber of team to win a lot of games against tough opponents week in and week out.
It will be Jaxon Mettler's second year starting at quarterback, so it should help the Braves with a quarterback with experience. Mettler showed good moments last season of being a dynamic player, and the Braves hope he improves to another level this season.
After back-to-back state semifinals appearance, Battle Creek has the opportunity with this team to take the next step in the postseason with a state championship appearance.
Class D1
Stanton is coming of an 11-1 record last season, and it is looking to do nothing but continue to build. The last three seasons have been strong for the Mustangs. Multiple good players return, including all-state running back Becker Pohlman, senior fullback Parker Wiedemann, senior tight end Mitchell Hupp and all-district first-team junior quarterback Barrett Wilke.
Along with a strong line, big things offensively should be expected from Stanton.
Defensively, senior middle linebacker Parker Wiedemann set a school record for tackles (131) last season. Along with multiple starters returning, it should add up to a good team for Stanton again. It will not be a surprise if Stanton plays for a state championship this season.
With a lot of experience returning on both the offensive and defensive lines, and a returning starting quarterback, Clarkson/Leigh has the chance for another great season. The Patriots are coming off a Class D1 championship season with a 12-1 record.
With losing great leadership and talent from last season, it will be important for other players to step up. If everything goes the way the Patriots want this season, it could be another year of competing at the top.
Neligh-Oakdale should be a solid team, but it is a question if the Warriors will be elite again after an 11-2 record last season that ended as the Class D1 runner-up.
Neligh-Oakdale will have talented athletes, but it will be seen if they will excel at new positions. For instance, Bryson Gadeken made all-state honors as a junior receiver, and he will be the quarterback this season.
The Warriors had a strong offensive line last season, and senior Tanner Martensen could help make the offensive line unit as strong as it was last season.
Senior Chase Furstenau will be returning as wide receiver after he was the team's second-leading receiver last season as a junior.
Another solid linebacker and defensive back are needed to make the defense complete. If Neligh-Oakdale is able to find the missing pieces, it could easily be state championship caliber again.
Plainview has high hopes this season as it has a ton of returning experience after a 5-4 record last season. The Pirates lost their starting all-state quarterback, Tanner Frahm, from last season, but coach Kyle Schmidt said there are multiple players who are up for the opportunity to replace Frahm.
The offense is still filled with talent with an all-district wide receiver in Spencer Hille and an honorable mention all-district wide receiver in Karter Lingenfelter. The defense also has an all-district honorable mention linebacker Brendan Weber; he was all-district as a tight end.
If Plainview can make sure its defense is solid and is able to successfully replace the quarterback position, the Pirates should be competitive.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (LCC) feels as though it should be in for a solid year as a good group returns to provide leadership after a 9-1 record last season.
The Bears include honorable mention all-district players Jackson Hall (senior offensive guard/defensive end) and Carter Kvols (senior wide receiver/defensive back) and an honorable mention all-state player in quarterback/linebacker senior Dylan Taylor. As long as injury is avoided, LCC expects to be competitive.
Class D2
As Ainsworth returns more experience and talent than anyone in the state after a 9-1 record last season, the Bulldogs expect to have another successful season.
Nebraska commit Carter Nelson, who is the highest rated eight-man player in the state’s history, will attract many eyes to this Ainsworth team. Nelson does just about everything for Ainsworth on offense.
The Bulldogs have great speed all around the team, which will make them a fun team to watch. Along with Nelson, other offensive players include Traegan McNally, Trey Appelt (tight end), Morgan Kinney (running back), Owen Blumenstock (wide receiver) and Jacob Held (running back), which will make the Bulldogs powerful on offense. The defense also will be quite good.
Bloomfield is hoping for a state championship game appearance after a 10-2 record last year and advancing to the semifinal round of the playoffs. Senior running back/defensive back Wiley Ziegler, a Super Six selection, will hope to be lethal for the Bees this season.
Along with his threat as a running back, he is their leading tackler with 74 unassisted tackles. There are many other players for Bloomfield who are capable of having a big season, and there is no doubt that if the Bees put everything together, they can redeem their semifinal loss last season and make it to the state championship game.
After a 12-1 record last season, Howells-Dodge might not have as strong of a team as it did last year as not a lot of starting experience is returning.
But the Jaguars should still be solid and be competitive. Two key players to look out for are senior linebacker/tight end Colten Klossen and senior guard/defensive end Connor Kreikemeier.
Howells-Dodge will be on the lookout for a few unsung players to step up and be playmakers who will be getting starting experience for the first time this season. The backfield will be completely replaced, and there are plenty of players who have the ability to step up there for the Jaguars.
The offensive line will be key to be dominant at the beginning of the season to let the backfield develop, and then if a solid backfield is developed, the Jaguars could be a good team.
Wynot comes off a 9-2 season record and has experience in the skills position as those players have started since their freshman season. There is also depth at the skills position as the three-year starters will be challenged by the young players at the position, which should make Wynot even better.
The downside for the Blue Devils is they lack size at many positions, so they are not big or tall. That is going to cause Wynot to play a lot more players than the opponents, who have bigger players all around.
Wynot's schedule includes Howells-Dodge and Bloomfield — the teams that handed the Blue Devils their losses last year.
Elgin Public/Pope John has good players returning from a 6-3 record last season. The strength of the Wolfpack will be the defense as it features a lot of returning experience.
The backfield will be a little inexperienced, but the offensive line will be solid, so that should help the backfield develop rather quickly. The Wolfpack should be competitive and match, if not make an upgrade on, their 6-3 record last season.